Clare Polkinghorne training with the Matildas in Brisbane.
Clare Polkinghorne (c) could start for Australia against Nigeria in the Matildas' second WWC game. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Matildas great Polkinghorne could start against Nigeria

Anna Harrington July 24, 2023

The Matildas could turn to record appearance-maker and five-time Women’s World Cup attendee Clare Polkinghorne to start in their clash with Nigeria in Brisbane.

With Alanna Kennedy’s training limited in the lead-up to Thursday’s second Group B game at Suncorp Stadium, hometown hero Polkinghorne, 34, could pair with Clare Hunt in the heart of Australia’s defence.

Kennedy sat out training on Sunday and had a solo running session at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre on Monday while 20 of her teammates, including Polkinghorne, were put through their paces.

Football Australia attributed Kennedy’s absence from main training to loading concerns.

The centre-back played a full game in the World Cup opener against Ireland last Thursday, having completed 79 minutes in the lead-up friendly against France. 

Those appearances were her first two internationals since September following a wretched run with injuries.

Given the tight four-day turnaround between the Nigeria clash and the final group game against Canada on July 31 in Melbourne, resting Kennedy – or limiting her minutes – makes sense.

Polkinghorne first appeared at a World Cup as a teenager in 2007 – when current youngest squad member Mary Fowler was four years old.

The former captain has fought back from a heel problem to return for the World Cup and came on in the 85th minute to help close out last week’s 1-0 win over Ireland.

Aivi Luik could also come into contention while left-back Steph Catley can play centrally if required.

Hunt was back in full training on Monday after being rested on Sunday.

Injured skipper Sam Kerr, with a compression bandage on her left calf, watched on while Kyah Simon (knee) wasn’t on the track at all.

Kerr, 29, has already been ruled out of the Nigeria game and will be reassessed after, but given her lack of involvement in training she appears in serious doubt to face Canada in the final group game.

The captain has already dismissed suggestions her tournament is over. 

Even if Kerr is passed fit to play a role against Canada, Australia would hope to be in a position not to need to risk her.

As the only team in Group B with three points from their opening game, Australia can seal progression to the knockout stages with victory over Nigeria, who have one point so far.

If Canada (one point) and Ireland (zero points) draw, a win would lock in top spot for the Matildas ahead of the third group game.

