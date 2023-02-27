AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Matildas will tackle France in their final World Cup warm-up.
Having won the Cup of Nations, the Matildas will tackle France in their final World Cup warm-up. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Matildas line up pre-World Cup French test

George Clarke February 28, 2023

The Matildas have finalised their Women’s World Cup preparations by locking in a warm-up game with France in Melbourne.

Marvel Stadium will host the friendly encounter on Bastille Day – July 14 – six days before Tony Gustavsson’s side begin their tournament against Ireland in Sydney.

France, currently ranked fifth in the world, reached the semi-finals of last year’s European Championship.

The French are one of the few top 10 nations Gustavsson’s side have not faced during his tenure, with the game providing a key tune-up ahead of group games against the Irish, Nigeria and Olympic champions Canada.

“To have a send-off match against a team of the calibre of France in a special city like Melbourne presents a wonderful opportunity for us to be dialled into the significance of the World Cup,” Gustavsson said.

“France have been consistently one of the best nations in the world with incredible quality across all parts of their game.

“It will be one final challenge for us just days out from our World Cup opener.”

Gustavsson’s side have hit some good form in recent months, knocking over world No.3 Sweden late last year and defeating Spain in February’s Cup of Nations as part of a winning run that currently stretches to seven games.

The Matildas last week locked in a friendly against reigning European champions England in London in April, with Football Australia hoping to secure another overseas fixture in that window. 

