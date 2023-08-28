Matildas mania nets retail goals after scoreless sales

Australian retail sales have come in slightly higher than expected as the Women’s World Cup and school holidays fuel an uptick in eating out.

The 0.5 per cent improvement in the Australian Bureau of Statistics numbers for July beat the market consensus of 0.3 per cent and partly reversed the steep fall of 0.8 per cent in June when end-of-financial-year sales fell flat.

In May, the bureau reported a 0.8 per cent lift.

ABS head of retail statistics Ben Dorber said underlying growth in retail turnover was subdued even with the increase in July.

“In trend terms, retail turnover was unchanged in July and up only 1.9 per cent compared to July 2022, despite considerable price growth over the year,” Mr Dorber said.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services reported a 1.3 per cent uptick, with Mr Dorber linking the spending boost to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and school holidays.

Food retailing remained unchanged.

Aside from household goods retailing, which recorded its second consecutive fall, most non-food categories rose in July.

Department stores lifted 3.6 per cent, clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing improved two per cent and other retailing grew by 0.3 per cent.

AMP Australia economist Diana Mousina said retail spending data was captured in nominal terms and was bolstered by growth in consumer prices.

Given the contribution of still-high inflation, she said consumers were buying less, with the economist estimating a 0.6 per cent fall in volumes in July.

“The weakness in retail volumes is a clear sign that higher interest rates are working to slow spending,” Ms Mousina said.

The behaviour of consumers has been flagged as an ongoing source of uncertainty by the Reserve Bank as it lifts interest rates to take some heat out of the economy and push down inflation.

Ms Mousina said the bank would likely stay on hold for the third month in a row next week.

“Given lower-than-expected June quarter wages growth, the slowing in inflation over recent months and the lift in the unemployment rate to 3.7 per cent, we think the RBA will be comfortable keeping the cash rate on hold at next week’s meeting,” she said.

The central bank’s aggressive tightening cycle is putting borrowers under pressure, with a record 1.5 million classed by Roy Morgan as “at risk” of mortgage stress in the three months to July.

The research firm labels households “at risk” if their mortgage repayments are greater than a certain percentage of their household income.

Mortgage holders have so far proved resilient to the aggressive set of interest rate increases, which have taken the cash rate from 0.1 per cent in May last year to 4.1 per cent.

But the pressure of higher borrowing costs is starting to build, with the research finding 640,000 more households at risk of mortgage stress than before rates started going up.