Matildas to embrace last chance at WWC history

The Matildas are determined to finish their groundbreaking Women’s World Cup, and send off their wave of new fans, on a high note by claiming bronze at their home tournament.

The value of the third-place play-off is often debated but Australia have made it clear they’re set on victory over Sweden at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Matildas have won over the hearts and minds of the nation with their personalities, performances and team unity throughout a rollercoaster tournament.

The 3-1 loss to England in the semi-final has not dampened that special feeling, with the Matildas to be presented with the keys to the city of Brisbane at a fan event on Sunday morning.

“Of course we want to win the bronze medal but that feeling that ‘we are winners no matter what’ is down to the fans,” captain Sam Kerr said on Friday.

“They have created that. They have made us feel like we have done something amazing for them. I have just walked down the street with Macca (goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold) and everyone was just saying ‘thank you’.

“Not ‘well done’ like they normally do or ‘great goal’. It was just ‘thank you’. Me and Macca literally got in the cab on the way home and we were laughing.

“We were (saying), ‘that was so awkward’, because everyone was just coming around the Queen Street Mall.

“We were like, ‘wow, that was amazing’, and the fans have created that feeling for what we have done for them. What they have done for us has just been amazing.”

Coach Tony Gustavsson insists he won’t be handing out jerseys for the sake of it and it’s unclear whether he will rest any of his weary starters, though Alanna Kennedy is sidelined with concussion.

Gustavsson deployed 16 of his 20 outfielders – but Tameka Yallop, Alex Chidiac and Charli Grant were barely used.

Clare Wheeler, Courtney Nevin, Aivi Luik and the contentiously-selected Kyah Simon (knee), haven’t played, nor have back-up goalkeepers Teagan Micah and Lydia Williams.

Wheeler, Nevin and Micah are yet to make their World Cup debuts.

“If it was emotionally, those players would play because they deserve to play,” Gustavsson told reporters.

“But I can’t pick based on emotions.

“This is a third-place game. We’re playing for a medal. I’m going to make sure we have a line-up that is the strongest starting line-up we can have but also the strongest finishing line-up.

“It’s not about giving players experience just for the sake of giving experience. This is a game to win.”

To win could require Gustavsson turning to his bench.

Matildas great Elise Kellond-Knight, currently sidelined with a ruptured Achilles, hoped that would happen.

“The girls looked fatigued on Wednesday, so I think to get the best performance, yeah, we probably do need to freshen up the team,” Kellond-Knight told AAP.

“But that’s ultimately Tony’s decision. He hasn’t done that the whole tournament – why would he do it now?

“So I’m curious to see where it goes.”