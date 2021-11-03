 Matildas to play US in home friendlies - Australian Associated Press

Matildas celebrate
The Matildas will play host to the United States in two internationals on home soil. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Matildas to play US in home friendlies

Ed Jackson November 4, 2021

The Matildas will face a huge test of their credentials later this month with confirmation they’ll play world champions the United States in two friendlies on home soil.

The fixtures – to be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney on November 27 and Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium on November 30 – will be the first visit to Australia for the powerful US women’s team in 21 years.

The games come hot on the heels of the recent clashes with Brazil at Commbank Stadium as Tony Gustavsson’s team continue their preparations for next year’s Asian Cup and the 2023 World Cup.

“This is a vital and final opportunity to see the players against an extremely high-quality nation before we select the final squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup,” Gustavsson said.

“Meeting the US women’s national team on home soil will mark the sixth unique opponent in the top 10 that this team would have faced in 2021.

“With each match, we are continuing to get one day better as a team, and at the same time providing invaluable experience to the younger players in the roster.”

Australia and the US have a long-standing rivalry in the women’s game and met in the Olympic bronze-medal clash in Tokyo, with the Americans claiming the honours.

Gustavsson also has a string link to the US team, having been an assistant coach from 2012 until the team’s 2019 World Cup triumph in France.

