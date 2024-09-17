Matildas turn to Tom Sermanni as interim coach

The Matildas’ longest-serving and Asian Cup-winning former mentor Tom Sermanni has been appointed as the team’s interim coach, effective immediately.

As the hunt for Tony Gustavsson’s successor narrows down, Football Australia announced Sermanni, who led the Matildas in two stints between 1994-1997 and 2005-2012, would take the reins ahead of upcoming friendlies.

The Matildas play Germany away in October and are also expected to face Switzerland in that window.

Sermanni brought through the majority of the team’s ‘golden generation’, including Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Emily van Egmond and Tameka Yallop.

Tom Sermanni with the Matildas in training at the 2007 Women’s World Cup in China. Image by AP PHOTO

“We are delighted to welcome Tom back to the Matildas program,” FA chief executive James Johnson said in a statement.

“With over three decades of football experience in Australia and internationally, his extensive knowledge of the global women’s football landscape, the local Australian game and his previous success with the team make him the ideal candidate to guide the Matildas through this transitional period.

“We are conducting a thorough and comprehensive search for our next permanent head coach.

“Tom’s appointment allows us the time and space to make the right decision for the long-term future of the Matildas’ program, while ensuring our team remains in capable hands for the upcoming international fixtures.”

Football Australia has today confirmed the appointment of Tom Sermanni as interim head coach of the CommBank Matildas, effective immediately. Sermanni is the longest-serving coach of the #Matildas having previously coached the team from 1994-1997 and 2005-2012. — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) September 16, 2024

FA are expected to begin talks with shortlisted candidates for the full-time role in the coming weeks.

Sermanni led the Matildas to quarter-finals in the 2007 and 2011 Women’s World Cups and to the 2010 Women’s Asian Cup title – their only triumph in Asia to date.

He coached the United States from 2013 to 2014, was an assistant for Canada in 2015 then led New Zealand from 2018 until the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tom Sermanni ahead of his stint as US women’s coach. Image by AP PHOTO

Sermanni, 70, will take a temporary leave of absence from his role as head of women’s football at Western Sydney Wanderers.

“It’s an honour to return to the Matildas, even in this interim capacity,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to working with this talented group of players and helping to ensure a smooth transition as Football Australia continues its search for a permanent head coach.

“My immediate priority is to prepare the team for the upcoming international window.”