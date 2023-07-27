Matildas’ WWC in peril after disastrous Nigeria loss

The Matildas have slumped to a disastrous 3-2 loss to Nigeria and will likely have to beat Canada without Sam Kerr to avoid a group stage exit at their home Women’s World Cup.

Australia (three points, goal difference 0) sit third in Group B behind Nigeria (four points, +1) and Canada (four points, +1) after letting a 1-0 lead slip at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

It means a draw against the world No.7 in Melbourne on Monday likely won’t be enough to reach the round of 16.

Emily van Egmond, who replaced the concussed Mary Fowler as Australia’s secondary striker alongside Caitlin Foord, scored the opener in the first minute of first-half added time.

Nigeria took the wind out of Australia’s sails five minutes later when Uchenna Kanu equalised.

In the second half, Australia’s attack failed to capitalise on chances while their defence completely fell apart in front of 49,156 fans.

Osinachi Ohale toe-poked Nigeria ahead in the 65th minute and Asisat Oshoala pounced on a defensive mix-up seven minutes later to seal Nigeria the three points.

Coach Tony Gustavsson didn’t make any attacking changes until bringing on Alex Chidiac in the 85th minute.

Eventually they found the net, Alana Kennedy heading home from a corner 10 minutes into added time.

Ellie Carpenter then had a shot to secure a miracle draw saved in the final moments as the Africans hung on.

Fowler and Aivi Luik were both ruled out after suffering concussions in separate incidents in Tuesday’s closed training.

The pair joined superstar captain Kerr (calf) and veteran striker Kyah Simon (knee) on the sidelines.

Australia started the game confidently on the ball but despite dominating possession, they created few meaningful chances, especially through the middle.

The Matildas scored when Nigeria turned the ball over from a corner and Gorry burst forward and worked the ball forward to Foord.

The striker had the presence of mind to square it to van Egmond, who coolly steered it into the bottom corner.

Nigeria deflated Australia with almost the last kick of the half.

Rasheedat Ajibade burst down the left wing and her cross took a fortuitous deflection off Carpenter and into the path of Kanu, who coolly finished

It was Nigeria’s first shot on target and their third all-up, with Australia having 12 for the half.

Gorry skimmed a powerful shot over the bar just two minutes into the second half but from there, Nigeria started to open the Matildas up.

The world No.39 called on Barcelona star Oshoala in the 64th minute and they took the lead a minute later.

Ajibade headed the ball across the face and Ohale bundled it home.

Seven minutes later, under pressure from Oshoala, Alanna Kennedy attempted to head a Nigeria long ball back to Arnold but instead knocked it to the striker’s path to complete the Matildas’ undoing.