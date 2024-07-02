AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Green
Boomers guard Josh Green is on the move from the Mavericks to Charlotte as part of a trade deal. Image by AP PHOTO
  • NBA

Mavs trade Aussie Green to Hornets for GSW star

Murray Wenzel July 2, 2024

Josh Green is set for a move to Charlotte as part of a multi-team NBA trade that will land superstar Klay Thompson in Dallas.

The Australian wing is reportedly part of a multi-team deal built around the four-time NBA champion guard’s move to the runner-up Mavericks.

Green, who was drafted at No.18 by the Mavericks in 2020, signed a three-year rookie contract extension with Dallas last October.

The two-way threat averaged a career-high 26 minutes per game in his fourth season alongside superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

But a 4-1 NBA Finals loss to Boston prompted big moves from Mavericks head office that will see Green pack his bags.

The Hornets finished third-last in the east with a record of 21 wins and 61 losses but there is room for Green to flourish into a key piece alongside guard LaMelo Ball.

ESPN reports as part of the deal, the Hornets will send two second-round picks to the Mavericks for 23-year-old Green, with one of those potentially landing at Golden State.

Thompson, the veteran shooting guard who has spent all 13 years of his NBA career with the Warriors, was an unrestricted free agent this summer and reportedly received interest from the Nuggets, Magic, Lakers, Clippers and 76ers.

Green will feature in the Boomers’ first pre-Olympic hit-out against China in Melbourne on Tuesday night.

His trade follows that of Australian teammates Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City to Chicago) and Dyson Daniels (New Orleans to Orlando).

