AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti.
Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has discussed a possible AFL return with Fremantle and Essendon. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

McDonald-Tipungwuti considers AFL comeback

Oliver Caffrey October 4, 2022

Former Essendon livewire Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has met with Fremantle about a shock return to the AFL.

The dynamic forward retired in May after 126 games for the Bombers, citing a loss of passion to play at the elite level.

McDonald-Tipungwuti has been travelling around Australia since calling it quits from the Bombers.

But the 29-year-old’s manager, former Essendon champion Scott Lucas, has confirmed McDonald-Tipungwuti is contemplating a return to football.

The AFL cult favourite has spoken with Essendon and Fremantle about playing again, but talks with the Dockers are more advanced.

“Some personal circumstances have changed, which has meant that he has had the opportunity to reconsider,” Lucas told AFL Trade Radio on Tuesday.

“He’s in a really good head space, physically he’s also in a better position than perhaps he was at the end of his time at Essendon.

“A fair bit to play out, but it’s certainly something he’s considered with both those clubs.”

If McDonald-Tipungwuti was to move to Fremantle, he would have to be delisted by Essendon first as he only retired this year.

Meanwhile, Fremantle winger Blake Acres is off to his third AFL club after being traded to Carlton for the Blues’ future third-round pick.

Acres moves to Ikon Park after 120 games with the Dockers and St Kilda after making his debut back in 2014.

The 26-year-old spent three seasons at Fremantle but was offered a better deal and more opportunities at Carlton.

“His ability to perform in the most high-pressure games this year was a real strength of his, and he adds to the demographic of players we are looking to build together as they approach the central phase of their careers,” Blues list boss Nick Austin said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.