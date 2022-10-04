McDonald-Tipungwuti considers AFL comeback

Former Essendon livewire Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has met with Fremantle about a shock return to the AFL.

The dynamic forward retired in May after 126 games for the Bombers, citing a loss of passion to play at the elite level.

McDonald-Tipungwuti has been travelling around Australia since calling it quits from the Bombers.

But the 29-year-old’s manager, former Essendon champion Scott Lucas, has confirmed McDonald-Tipungwuti is contemplating a return to football.

The AFL cult favourite has spoken with Essendon and Fremantle about playing again, but talks with the Dockers are more advanced.

“Some personal circumstances have changed, which has meant that he has had the opportunity to reconsider,” Lucas told AFL Trade Radio on Tuesday.

“He’s in a really good head space, physically he’s also in a better position than perhaps he was at the end of his time at Essendon.

“A fair bit to play out, but it’s certainly something he’s considered with both those clubs.”

If McDonald-Tipungwuti was to move to Fremantle, he would have to be delisted by Essendon first as he only retired this year.

Meanwhile, Fremantle winger Blake Acres is off to his third AFL club after being traded to Carlton for the Blues’ future third-round pick.

Acres moves to Ikon Park after 120 games with the Dockers and St Kilda after making his debut back in 2014.

The 26-year-old spent three seasons at Fremantle but was offered a better deal and more opportunities at Carlton.

“His ability to perform in the most high-pressure games this year was a real strength of his, and he adds to the demographic of players we are looking to build together as they approach the central phase of their careers,” Blues list boss Nick Austin said.