McDonald won’t guarantee Warner’s spot for Manchester

Andrew McDonald has refused to guarantee David Warner selection for the fourth Ashes Test, admitting Mitch Marsh’s Leeds century will force Australia to reconsider their side.

Australia face a squeeze ahead of the next Test at Old Trafford on July 19, with Cameron Green to be fit and available for selection after a hamstring strain.

Playing in Green’s place at Headingley, Marsh scored the sole century of the match with a run-a-ball 118 in his first Test back in almost four years.

Officials are well aware that has made the West Australian near undroppable, piling the pressure back on Warner to keep his spot.

After announcing last month he planned on retiring from Test cricket in January, Warner always knew only scoring runs would prevent his premature exit.

A call on whether Warner makes it that far is now looming for selectors, after the opener’s scores of four and one at Headingley dropped his series average to 23.5 with one half-century at Lord’s.

One option for Australia would be to open with either Green or Marsh to allow both to play in the same XI, while Travis Head or Marnus Labuschagne would be other options to move up.

When asked directly if Warner’s place would be reconsidered for the next Test, coach McDonald indicated it would.

“We’ve got everything to consider in terms of Mitch Marsh coming in, what the balance looks like, our allrounders,” McDonald said.

“There will be an assessment of the players … We’ve got a big break so you would say that most of the bowlers should be fit.

“We’ve got an extra batter who’s put his hand up and we’ll have to consider the options.”

McDonald’s comments come after captain Pat Cummins admitted on Sunday Warner was no certainty to keep his spot.

In 30 innings opening with Usman Khawaja since the start of 2022, Warner has been the first man dismissed on 22 occasions.

But McDonald, who is one of three selectors, has still seen positives on this tour.

“You’ve also got to reflect on what the opening partnership’s been able to do across the six innings, and there’s been three 50-plus partnerships in there,” McDonald said.

“Albeit it didn’t function to its level (in Headingley), in some ways it’s done well so far in this series.

“We’ve got a lot to consider and a lot to weigh up. Mitch Marsh has put a question to us no doubt.”

McDonald suggested it was unlikely Marsh would be the option to open if a change was to come, while admitting it would be hard leave out the 31-year-old.

“He’s made a pretty good case (for selection), it’s pretty strong,” McDonald said.

“He did pretty well down the middle-order.

“To put him up to open in English conditions would probably be something we haven’t discussed yet.

“But we do have some time between now and the next Test.”