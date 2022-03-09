AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
SHANE WARNE DEATH REAX
A state memorial for Shane Warne will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • memorial

MCG to host memorial for spin king Warne

Callum Godde March 9, 2022

Home to many of his greatest sports moments, Shane Warne will be publicly farewelled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground later this month.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed the MCG as the venue for a state memorial service on March 30 to honour the Australian cricket legend, who died suddenly in Thailand last week.

“There’s nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the ‘G,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The MCG was the stage of the leg spinner’s famous Ashes hat-trick in 1994 and 700th Test wicket on Boxing Day in 2006, his final series before he retired from international cricket.

Ticket information for the evening event is yet to be released, but the premier said there will no crowd cap at the venue, which can hold up to 100,000 spectators.

“It’ll be a very big event. It will be a celebration of his life as it should be,” Mr Andrews told reporters. 

Autopsy results show Warne died from a suspected heart attack, confirming the death was due to natural causes with no signs of foul play.

Deputy director of Samui Hospital Songyot Chayaninporamet told reporters the autopsy showed the 52-year-old died of a “congenital disease”.

Following his death on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui, Warne’s body was taken by ferry to the mainland city of Surat Thani on Sunday.

It was transported to Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, on Monday night and was being prepared to fly home to Melbourne, according to media reports.

Warne’s family issued a statement on Monday describing the night of his death on March 4 as the beginning of “a never-ending nightmare”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.