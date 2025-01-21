McGuire triumphs in all-Aussie championship punt-off

So good were Joe McGuire’s Ohio State that the punter had to wait until the fourth quarter for a kick in the college football national championship.

But the Australian’s 51-yard effort did the job, McGuire then calmly holding for a three-point field goal that sealed the Buckeyes’ 34-23 win in front of 77,660 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday (Tuesday AEDT).

Joe McGuire FINALLY has his first punt of the National Championship game!! 🇦🇺 McGuire blasts off a 51-yard punt for Ohio State and the broadcast gives a shout out to all the Aussies "watching 16 time zones away!" Watch the #CFB Championship LIVE on ESPN! 📺 pic.twitter.com/viRk1IvMSj — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 21, 2025

The son of AFL identity Eddie McGuire looked as if he wouldn’t be required in the college showpiece, such was the execution of Ohio State’s offence and quarterback Will Howard.

McGuire’s good mate James Rendell was punting for the Fighting Irish, the fellow 24-year-old from Melbourne and son of former AFL All-Australian Matt being the latest in a swathe of kickers from the country to make waves in the United States.

Rendell had two solid punts for a total of 97 yards in the first half as upwards of 25 millions viewers tuned in from around the world and NBA superstar LeBron James lapped it up from the sideline.

Notre Dame took a 7-0 lead after quarterback Riley Leonard had nine carries on the first drive of the game to score and then vomit on the sidelines.

We got our first Aussie punt action of the night!! 🇦🇺 Notre Dame's James Rendell launches his first kick of the game! Watch the #CFB Championship LIVE on ESPN! 📺 pic.twitter.com/D6zzCty4ak — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 21, 2025

Ohio State were faultless on offence though, Quinshon Judkins’ touchdown from a Howard pass their third from three possessions for a 21-7 halftime lead.

They crossed again to begin the second half and the game looked over before the Fighting Irish lived up to their moniker and ensured a nervy finish.

Both Australians harbour NFL ambitions and found their way to American colleges after stints with Prokick Australia, an organisation that has helped roughly 270 Australians transition to the US ranks.

“If I can develop into the player that I hope and think that I can, the ultimate goal would be to go to the NFL for sure,” McGuire told AAP last week.