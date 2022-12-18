AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australian swim star Kaylee McKeown.
Kaylee McKeown on the way to winning the 200m backstroke final at the world short course titles. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • swimming

McKeown makes swim history with 200m title

Roger Vaughan December 18, 2022

Australian swimming star Kaylee McKeown has made history with her 200m win at the world short course championship.

She is the first woman to simultaneously hold the Olympic, Commonwealth world long course and world short course titles for the same event.

Compatriot Grant Hackett is the only other swimmer to achieve the same feat in the 1500m.

McKeown was under her own world record pace for much of Sunday night’s final in Melbourne, but clocked one minute 59.26 seconds to fall just short of the 1:58.94 she set two years ago.

American Claire Curzan pushed McKeown all the way and took silver in 2:00.53.

It is McKeown’s third gold medal of the championships after she took out the 100m backstroke and was a member of the victorious 4x50m medley relay team.

Australia now have 11 golds at the championships, equalling their best short course worlds medal hauls in 1995 and 2006.

McKeown will finish her championships later on Sunday night in the women’s 4x100m medley relay, where Australia have qualified second-fastest behind the United States.

Compatriot Kyle Chalmers did not swim in the 200m freestyle heats on Sunday, preferring to concentrate on the men’s 4x100m medley relay.  

Canadian Maggie MacNeil opened Sunday night’s session with her second world record of the event, smashing the old mark in the 100m butterfly.

MacNeil clocked 54.05 seconds to break the record by a whopping half a second.

She has won all of Canada’s three gold medals at the Melbourne worlds.

South African Chad le Clos added the 100m butterfly title to his 200m win at the championships and Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania took out the women’s 50m breaststroke.

American Nic Fink set a championship record of 25.38 seconds when he won the 50m breaststroke.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.