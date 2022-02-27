McLaughlin savours maiden IndyCar victory

Scott McLaughlin has secured his first IndyCar victory, tumbled off his winning car during the celebration and declared his love for Australia and New Zealand on a momentous day for the former Supercars star.

“I couldn’t believe it, I jumped and my legs just wouldn’t move, they were like jelly,” he said

“And when I hit the ground, I was done. I was trying to make it as delicate as I could, and I just looked like a wombat out there.”

Out of breath, he sat on the car to collect himself. Then he jumped again, this time because the heat from his exhaust was burning his behind through his fire suit.

“My butt is getting burnt. Oh, that hurt, on the exhaust,” he said.

Then McLaughlin sat on the ground to video call his parents in New Zealand, who listened to the race on the IndyCar app.

The pandemic has kept McLaughlin from his family for two years and they’ve yet to see him race in his new home and new series.

He at last called for a cold beer, but when McLaughlin noticed Australian fans in victory lane, he ramped up the party — he took off one of his racing boots and dumped beer inside for a ‘shoey’.

“Oh my God, I’m just — love you Australia, New Zealand, miss you guys,” McLaughlin said.

“Thinking of everyone in the Queensland floods at the moment. But oh, I can’t believe it.”

It was quite the day for McLaughlin, whose decision to leave Australia after three consecutive Supercars championships to join IndyCar was finally vindicated.

The 28-year-old had a difficult first full season in the US but broke through on Sunday for his first IndyCar victory in the season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

“I’m a competitive bloke. I want to win. I want to get poles. I want to dominate races and not even worry about things,” the Kiwi said.

“I did that for four years, and then coming here… it just mucks with your head, and you’ve got to be realistic about things.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself… It’s a mind game, man, and you’ve got to be on top of it. You’ve got to just believe in yourself.”

Series champion Alex Palou finished second for Chip Ganassi Racing and Honda while Australian Will Power, who started alongside Penske teammate McLaughlin on the front row, was third to put a pair of Chevrolets on the podium.

McLaughlin, who a day earlier claimed his first Indycar pole, led 49 of the 100 race laps but had to hold off Palou over the closing laps to secure the victory.

Now McLaughlin will have to see how far he can go in 2022: the winner of IndyCar’s season opener has gone on to claim the championship the last three years.

“Oh, mate, I don’t know. Let’s keep it low key,” McLaughlin said about his title chances.

Colton Herta, last year’s race winner, was fourth for Andretti Autosport and was followed by teammate Romain Grosjean in his debut with the team.

The next IndyCar race is March 20 on the oval track at Texas Motor Speedway.