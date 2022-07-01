AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Interim GWS coach Mark McVeigh.
GWS stand-in coach Mark McVeigh is ready to pitch for the role on a permanent basis. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

McVeigh to pitch for GWS head coach role

Shayne Hope July 1, 2022

GWS stand-in coach Mark McVeigh will make a presentation to the AFL club’s board this month as part of his bid to win the full-time appointment.

A long-time assistant, McVeigh was handed the reins on an interim basis when Leon Cameron stepped down in May.

The Giants were already out of finals contention at that point but have shown some promising signs with two wins from five games under McVeigh.

They host Hawthorn at Giants Stadium on Sunday.

McVeigh expects the GWS hierarchy to speak to a range of coaching candidates, with four-time premiership mentor Alastair Clarkson looming as a possibility.

But the 41-year-old former Essendon utility has declared himself ready to step into the hot seat.

“I’ll go through the process like any other coach,” McVeigh told reporters on Friday.

“I’m in the role already and that will show a few things, but I’ll present at some stage, probably in the next four weeks.

“(The club hierarchy) have been very open with me and terrific, they’ve been amazing and they’ve supported me.

“There are other coaches that they’ll be talking to, which is absolutely right (to do), and I’m just another one of those that are trying to win the role.

“I certainly know where it sits and I’m very clear on the approach going forward.”

McVeigh is in his eighth year at GWS but is prepared for the possibility his time there will end if the club appoints a different coach for 2023.

“That’s something you have to weigh up once the lay of the land falls,” he said.

“If I wasn’t to get the role and a coach comes in and wants to bring (his own people), you’ve got to respect that and I totally respect that.

“If I was to win it, I’d probably be in a similar vein. I’ve got to try and bring in some people that I want to bring in and go from there.”

McVeigh has brought former Essendon teammates James Hird and Dean Solomon into his match-day coaching set-up since taking over from Cameron.

Ex-Bombers coach Hird was already employed as a part-time leadership consultant by the Giants but has taken on a greater role in the box.

Six weeks in, McVeigh has so far relished the interim coaching experience.

“I thought I’d really enjoy it but I’ve absolutely loved it,” he said.

“Just the process of the Monday to Friday and getting us in a position to be able to compete is really what I love.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.