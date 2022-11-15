AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Image of Medibank
The Medibank board is expected to face a grilling from shareholders at the annual general meeting. Image by AP PHOTO
  • economy, business and finance

Medibank set for AGM amid data hack

Alex Mitchell November 16, 2022

Medibank will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday in the middle of the huge data hack that has left the company in turmoil.

The board is expected to face a grilling from shareholders at the meeting, a month on from hackers stealing personal information from all of the health insurer’s 9.7 million former and current customers.

Medibank shares sat at $3.55 before the hack and dropped as low as $2.75, as directors refused to pay a $US9.7 million (almost $A15 million) ransom.

Shareholders are expected to vote on performance bonuses for Medibank’s executives and re-elect directors.

The hackers, who police said late last week were from Russia, have indicated they’ll be watching the meeting to see if the insurer opts to take a different course regarding the stolen data.

Releasing their latest batch of stolen information – 500 records for people’s mental illness diagnoses – the hackers said they wouldn’t post more until the meeting was over.

“There is some more records for everybody to know,” they earlier wrote in an update.

“We’ll announce that next portion of data we’ll publish at Friday, bypassing this week completely in a hope something meaningful happened on Wednesday.”

A 100 officer-strong, standing cybercrime operation targeting the hackers will be led by the Australian Federal Police and Australian Signals Directorate.

Data including names, phones numbers, Medicare numbers and sensitive health information were taken by the hackers during the breach.

The insurer could yet face legal action, with law firm Maurice Blackburn confirming it was reviewing if affected customers could be eligible for compensation.

“Companies that hold their customers’ sensitive health information have an important obligation to make sure that information is safeguarded, commensurate with the sensitivity of that data,” principal lawyer Andrew Watson said.

“Medibank have a heightened responsibility to put in place greater safeguards to secure the personal and health claim information it collected from its customers.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.