Medvedev spared ‘zoo’ clash with Kyrgios

Damned if they do, damned if they don’t, Australian Open officials have opted against throwing Daniil Medvedev to the lions at Melbourne Park.

Medvedev’s second-round blockbuster with Nick Kyrgios on Thursday night will take place on Rod Laver Arena after organisers resisted the temptation to pit the pair on the “people’s court” that is John Cain Arena.

Advantage Medvedev.

Australia’s fan favourite boasts an enviable 10-3 win-loss record on the raucous stage that Kyrgios calls the “zoo” and which he’s made his own over the years.

“I’m going to call it Kyrgios Court,” Kyrgios said after sipping a spectator’s beer and driving British qualifier Liam Broady mad in a straight-sets first-round win on Tuesday night.

Describing the experience as “absolutely awful”, Broady admitted he struggled to cope as Kyrgios whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever walked onto a tennis court and been booed, which for me was a crazy experience,” Broady said.

“You get sledged from the sides like you can’t believe, (which) they don’t pick up on TV.

“So it was a very, very difficult atmosphere to try and handle, and he (Kyrgios) is incredible at getting them behind him and he plays better for it.”

Medvedev, though, has been spared.

The world No.2, highest-ranked player in the draw and Open title favourite will instead face the home hope on RLA, where Kyrgios is one from five in Open encounters.

Those four defeats came against heavyweights Andy Murray in the 2015 quarter-finals, Tomas Berdych in round three in 2016, Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16 in 2018 and the great Rafael Nadal in the fourth round in 2020.

Clearly, Kyrgios prefers John Cain Arena.

But, having already come under fire for his involvement in the Novak Djokovic visa scandal, imagine the backlash tournament director Craig Tiley would have copped had Medvedev been forced to play on, then lost, against Kyrgios away from centre court.

“To play it on John Cain – I’m going to call it Kyrgios Court – would be fun but obviously, either way, it’s going to be a hell of an experience for me,” Kyrgios said.

“He’s probably the best player in the world at the moment. He does everything extremely well. He’s a hard worker, ticks all the boxes.”

Even still, Kyrgios gives himself a shot against the reigning US Open champion, having beaten Medvedev in both their previous encounters in 2019.

“No doubt that he’s probably double the player he was before when I played him,” Kyrgios said.

“In the past, I have had success against him. I know the kind of game style and the way I need to play.

“I feel like those matches still excite me, to go out there and play the best in the world.

“I’m pretty excited, I’m excited for that moment. That’s why I play the game.”

A LOOK AT THE KYRGIOS-MEDVEDEV MATCH-UP

NICK KYRGIOS (AUS) leads 2-DANIIL MEDVEDEV (RUS) 2-0

2019 Washington, hard, F, Kyrgios 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4)

2019 Rome, clay, R64, Kyrgios 6-3 3-6 6-3

MEDVEDEV

Age: 25

Ranking: 2

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US22,126,356

Career titles: 13

Grand slam titles: 1 (US Open 2021)

Australian Open win-loss record: 14-5

Best Australian Open result: finalist 2021

KYRGIOS

Age: 26

Ranking: 115

Plays: right-handed (two-handed backhand)

Career prize money: $US8,987,950

Career titles: 6

Grand slam titles: 0

Australian Open win-loss record: 17-6

Best Australian Open result: quarter-finalist 2015