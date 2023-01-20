AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Megan Schutt
Megan Schutt returns to Australia's team for the third ODI against Pakistan at North Sydney Oval. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Megan Schutt returns as Australia sent in

Scott Bailey January 21, 2023

Megan Schutt has returned to Australia’s team for the third and final ODI against Pakistan after Australia were sent in to bat at North Sydney Oval.

Schutt was named to play after being rested for the second match in Brisbane on Wednesday, with fellow quick Darcie Brown out.

Australia have already wrapped up the series 2-0 with convincing wins in Brisbane where they chased down targets within 30 overs.

Meg Lanning’s team will at least have the chance to pile on runs first at the small North Sydney Oval, with nobody below No.4 having faced a ball in the first two games.

Pakistan have made four changes, including bringing in an extra bat by leaving out wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz and handing the gloves to opener Muneeba Ali Siddiqui.

The tour will move to a T20 series after this match, which doubles as the last preparations for next month’s World Cup in the format.

Australia: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Meg Lanning (capt), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Sidra Amin, Bismah Maroof (capt), Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu.

