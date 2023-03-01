AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A happy crowd at a cricket match in Melbourne.
Melbourne has come out on top in the world's friendliest city stakes, a new report has found. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Melbourne is the ‘friendliest city in the world’

Mibenge Nsenduluka March 2, 2023

Australia’s most liveable city is now also the friendliest in the world, according to a new report.

Melbourne has been hailed for its kind inhabitants and inclusive culture with the city taking the top spot against its global peers, according to the Benchmarking Melbourne 2023 report released on Thursday.

The Victorian city had the 12th highest share of reviews of main attractions mentioning “friendly” out of 27 peer cities, while 72 per cent of expatriates said they think the locals are friendly compared to 66 per cent globally.

Additionally, Melbourne ranks 2nd for inclusivity and well-being measures and is in the top 10 per cent globally, and is also the 4th most vegan-friendly city.

Committee for Melbourne CEO, Mark Melvin, said the report proves Melbourne continues to outshine its peer cities, including London, San Francisco, Sydney and Singapore.

“The report proves Melbourne has so much to offer including a fantastic visitor experience, an open and inclusive educational offering, a highly talented workforce, and an entrepreneurial spirit,” Mr Melvin said.

The city also ranked 4th in the ‘experience’ economy after meeting the demands for high quality experiences, 8th in image and influence due to its credibility and reputation, and 9th in skills and talent.

It was also listed as the 7th least congested city among 17 peers, with the number of hours lost to congestion almost 25 per cent lower than the average.

Mr Melvin said Melbourne now has a big opportunity to capitalise on its global popularity.

“This independent research also tells us we must do more in terms of greater collaboration and clarity of Melbourne’s message to sell these offerings to ourselves and the world,” he said.

“As Melbourne’s population is set to reach six million and become Australia’s largest city by 2031, we have an opportunity to ensure we want to be a city that delivers for all Melburnians, no matter your postcode.”

The Benchmarking Melbourne report is based on a review of more than 100 global city benchmark studies compiled by The Business of Cities, based in London, and is conducted annually.

