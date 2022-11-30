AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Melbourne skyline
Australian tourists are spending more domestically than before COVID-19 restrictions. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • tourism

Melbourne the top destination for tourists

Peter Bodkin December 1, 2022

Melbourne has emerged as domestic tourists’ top destination as the nation’s travel sector bounces back from its pandemic doldrums.

Monthly figures from the Tourism and Transport Forum show the southern capital was the country’s top location for travel spending in October, ahead of Sydney and Brisbane.

The report, released on Thursday, also revealed Australian tourists are spending more domestically than before COVID-19 restrictions shut down the travel market.

Spending in the local industry was worth $10.1 billion in October, up nine per cent on the same month in 2019.

The largest share of the spending was from Australians travelling within their own state.

Tourism forum chief executive Margy Osmond said Victoria had done a great job in attracting tourists with events, but the numbers might also have been boosted by people visiting friends and family after Melbourne’s long lockdowns.

The domestic holiday trend is expected to continue into the peak summer holiday period.

But despite the domestic travel boom, foreign visitors are still staying away from Australia’s shores amid soaring prices for international airfares.

Spending by international travellers was 16 per cent below pre-COVID levels in October at $2.3 billion.

Ms Osmond told Melbourne radio 3AW that international tourists were coming back “very, very slowly” and at nowhere near the speed the tourism sector would like to see.

“We’re seeing a very slow return in every part of the country and that really is to do with international aviation capacity,” she said.

Ms Osmond said airfares were expected to stay high until the end of 2023 due to capacity constraints and high fuel prices.

The tourism industry body predicts spending by international tourists will begin to lift next year as more flights become available and confidence returns in Australia as a good holiday destination.

While Melbourne was the top domestic tourism destination for the month, Queensland received the highest overall spending at $2.7 billion, followed by NSW with $2.5 billion and Victoria with $2.2 billion.

The forum predicted domestic tourism spending would be worth $9.3 billion in November, also up nine per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

TOP 10 LOCATIONS FOR DOMESTIC TOURISTS IN OCTOBER

1. Melbourne

2. Sydney

3. Brisbane

4. Perth

5. Gold Coast

6. NSW north coast

7. Queensland Sunshine Coast

8. NSW south coast

9. Adelaide

10. Tropical north Queensland

