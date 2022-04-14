AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Presidents Cup
Melbourne is to host golf's Presidents Cup again in 2028 and 2040. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Melbourne to host two more Presidents Cup

Steve Larkin and Callum Goode
April 14, 2022

Melbourne is to host golf’s prestigious Presidents Cup in 2028 and 2040, bringing many of the world’s best players back Down Under.

 The Victorian capital’s famous sandbelt has been confirmed to stage the two biennial clashes between the United States and the International team, but the host courses are yet to be decided.

Royal Melbourne staged all three previous editions of the Presidents Cup held in Australia, in 1988, 2011 and 2019, but the door may be open for the likes of nearby Kingston Heath and Huntingdale. 

Melbourne’s hosting of the 2028 event will be the fourth time the cup has been staged in the city – equalling Gainesville, Virginia, in the United States for most cups contested in a city.

“Since the Presidents Cup was first staged in Melbourne in 1998, Australia and its passionate fan base have played a leading role in the growth of the cup,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement on Thursday.

“We remain committed to a presence in Melbourne and the sandbelt region, a place our players and fans around the world hold in high regard.”

The  combined economic impact of the three previous Presidents Cups in Melbourne was more than $121 million, the Victorian government said.

“We’re delighted to have strong partnership with the PGA Tour,” Victorian Premier Dan Andrews told reporters on Thursday.

“No venue has been determined yet. It will be a matter for consultation between potential hosts, the PGA Tour and us.”

Australia was the first international destination of the Presidents Cup, which has also been contested outside the US in South Africa (2003), Canada (2007) and Korea (2015).

