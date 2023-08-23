Memorial service to honour poisonous mushroom victims

Two Victorians who died from suspected death cap mushroom poisoning will be honoured in a public memorial service.

Couple Gail and Don Patterson, both 70, died in hospital after having lunch at a Leongatha home in Victoria’s southeast on July 29.

Mrs Patterson’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, also died after the meal while her husband, Baptist church pastor Ian Wilkinson, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police believe all of their symptoms were consistent with being poisoned by death cap mushrooms.

A representative of the Patterson family on Wednesday confirmed a public memorial service will be held for Gail and Don Patterson on August 31 at Korumburra Recreation Centre.

“The Patterson family has expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and understanding during this challenging time,” a statement read.

“In keeping with Don and Gail’s wishes and character, the family has chosen to commemorate their lives in a manner that reflects their values and the love they shared with their community.”

A private burial was held earlier this week with only close family members in attendance.

The Pattersons’ daughter-in-law Erin Patterson is considered a suspect as she cooked the lunch that is believed to have led to the deaths.

She was interviewed by police and released without charge but has since faced intense media scrutiny.

In a statement to police, Ms Patterson said she made a Beef Wellington using button mushrooms from a major supermarket and dried mushrooms bought at an Asian grocery store.

The 46-year-old said her estranged husband Simon was due to attend the lunch but pulled out, while her children were also out of the house at the time of the meal.

The children ate the leftover Beef Wellington the next day but Ms Patterson scraped off the mushrooms because they don’t usually eat them, the statement said.

Ms Patterson said she ate a serving and later suffered bad stomach pains and diarrhoea, contrary to the suggestion of detectives that she did not fall ill.

Victoria Police have not commented on Ms Patterson’s statement other than to say it was not one taken by officers, nor have they provided any updates on their investigation.

The Victorian health department is required to act if there is a food safety incident.

There have been no ordered recalls of mushroom products in the state since the suspected poisonings.