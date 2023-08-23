AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Heather Wilkinson (left) and Don and Gail Patterson (right) )file)
Heather Wilkinson and Don and Gail Patterson died after a suspected mushroom poisoning incident. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Memorial service to honour poisonous mushroom victims

Tara Cosoleto August 23, 2023

Two Victorians who died from suspected death cap mushroom poisoning will be honoured in a public memorial service.

Couple Gail and Don Patterson, both 70, died in hospital after having lunch at a Leongatha home in Victoria’s southeast on July 29.

Mrs Patterson’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, also died after the meal while her husband, Baptist church pastor Ian Wilkinson, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police believe all of their symptoms were consistent with being poisoned by death cap mushrooms. 

A representative of the Patterson family on Wednesday confirmed a public memorial service will be held for Gail and Don Patterson on August 31 at Korumburra Recreation Centre.

“The Patterson family has expressed their deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, support and understanding during this challenging time,” a statement read.

“In keeping with Don and Gail’s wishes and character, the family has chosen to commemorate their lives in a manner that reflects their values and the love they shared with their community.”

A private burial was held earlier this week with only close family members in attendance.

The Pattersons’ daughter-in-law Erin Patterson is considered a suspect as she cooked the lunch that is believed to have led to the deaths.

She was interviewed by police and released without charge but has since faced intense media scrutiny.

In a statement to police, Ms Patterson said she made a Beef Wellington using button mushrooms from a major supermarket and dried mushrooms bought at an Asian grocery store.

The 46-year-old said her estranged husband Simon was due to attend the lunch but pulled out, while her children were also out of the house at the time of the meal.

The children ate the leftover Beef Wellington the next day but Ms Patterson scraped off the mushrooms because they don’t usually eat them, the statement said. 

Ms Patterson said she ate a serving and later suffered bad stomach pains and diarrhoea, contrary to the suggestion of detectives that she did not fall ill.

Victoria Police have not commented on Ms Patterson’s statement other than to say it was not one taken by officers, nor have they provided any updates on their investigation.

The Victorian health department is required to act if there is a food safety incident.

There have been no ordered recalls of mushroom products in the state since the suspected poisonings.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.