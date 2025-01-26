‘Memories forever’: Family proud as Daniher honoured

The proud family of Neale Daniher have pledged to continue the fight to find a cure for motor neurone disease, after he was named the 2025 Australian of the Year for his tireless advocacy.

The AFL legend and FightMND founder has spent more than a decade raising more than $100 million to find a cure for the disease.

Following his diagnosis in 2013, Mr Daniher has spearheaded the FightMND charity, which has gone on to fund medical research.

His daughter, Bec Daniher, described how her entire family was overcome with emotion when his name was read out.

“To see his smile up there … to listen to his speech, these are memories that will stay with us forever,” she told AAP.

I am honoured to accept the title of Australian of the Year 2025. This award belongs to the MND community, the countless Australians who have joined this fight and my wife Jan, our children & their partners, who have supported me every step of the way.https://t.co/1897cecobC — Neale Daniher (@NealeDaniher) January 25, 2025

“We’re so incredibly proud of dad and everything he’s achieved.

“This is a very surreal moment for him.”

Ms Daniher said the award would allow their cause to support the “best and brightest researchers who will find a way to tame the beast”.

Accepting his award, Mr Daniher spoke of how the condition “robs” people of their ability to move, speak and eventually breathe.

“But it did something else too: it lit a fire within me, a determination to fight for those who are currently affected and those who will face it after me,” he said.

The 63-year-old said he hoped the title of Australian of the Year would give a bigger focus to efforts in tackling the disease.

“Imagine a world where families don’t lose their loved ones to this cruel disease, and imagine the power of what we can achieve together when we each take small steps to make a difference,” he said.

Senior Australian of the Year Brother Olly Pickett has provided wheelchairs for countless children. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Saturday’s ceremony also saw Wheelchairs for Kids co-founder Brother Olly Pickett named Senior Australian of the Year, honouring his work in providing mobility aids to thousands of children in developing countries.

“A child with a disability receives a new life, by getting off the ground, having dignity as well as mobility,” he said.

“They can now go to the village school and have an education. They mix with their friends and they feel included.”

Young Australian of the Year went to Queensland scientist Katrina Wruck, who was recognised for her pioneering work in green chemistry in Indigenous communities.

Queensland scientist Katrina Wruck was awarded Young Australian of the Year. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

“When kids, especially Indigenous kids, see someone like me in this position, it tells them that they belong, that their dreams are valid and their voices are powerful,” Dr Wruck said.

Canberra duo Vanessa Brettell and Hannah Costello who were jointly named Australia’s Local Hero for 2025 said they were overwhelmed.

Their business Cafe Stepping Stone, is a social enterprise providing employment and training opportunities for women from migrant and refugee backgrounds.

“We’re really just trying to use the platform to amplify the voices of the women that we work with,” Ms Costello told AAP.

Cafe owners Vanessa Brettell and Hannah Costello were jointly named Australia’s Local Hero for 2025. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was a great honour to be at the Australian of the Year Awards.

“All of the nominees are such inspirations, the commitment that they show to their fellow Australians, particularly to the vulnerable, or to science and research, or indeed, in many cases, to people around the world as well,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“So to all of our Australians of the Year, I say congratulations.”