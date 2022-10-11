AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ben Hunt.
Ben Hunt says Australia's lack of experience is more an opportunity than drawback for the World Cup. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Meninga banks on youth for RLWC repeat

George Clarke and Scott Bailey
October 11, 2022

Australia are poised to roll out their most Kangaroos debutants in 15 years, with coach Mal Meninga naming seven new faces for their Rugby League World Cup opener against Fiji.

Meninga confirmed on Tuesday night he would rest grand final players from his opening team, meaning Daly Cherry-Evans will get the first shot as halfback.

The Kangaroos coach said he would then rotate his squad for the second match against Scotland, with all players missing the first group match to feature in the second.

But it means seven of Australia’s debutants will run out on Saturday night in Leeds, with Murray Taulagi, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Angus Crichton, Jeremiah Nanai, Harry Grant, Reuben Cotter and Pat Carrigan all featuring.

It marks the first time Australia have played seven debutants since the likes of Cooper Cronk, Israel Folau, Ryan Hoffman and Brett Stewart played their maiden Test in 2007.

The move comes as hooker Ben Hunt insisted the squad’s lack of international experience should be a cause for celebration rather than concern ahead of their shot at a third straight title.

Retirements and the rise of Pacific nations Tonga and Samoa have forced Meninga’s hand in picking a side with just 64 Test caps between them.

Even the 2003 Kangaroos touring side, which was hampered by withdrawals, boasted 83 caps prior to their whitewash-series win over Great Britain. 

“It’s a really inexperienced team,” Hunt, one of just two Kangaroos older than 30, told AAP.

“We all got our kit and I was listed at number three (in terms of Tests played), which was kind of surprising to be honest.

“I’ve only won six or seven caps, but that’s what’s exciting about this group – there’s a lot of youth and guys who are eager to please.

“It shows there’s a lot of great young talent in Australia.”

In a sign of how dramatically the make-up of the Kangaroos has changed, only Valentine Holmes and Reagan Campbell-Gillard remain from the side that beat England to win the last tournament in 2017.

Only one of Meninga’s squad – 33-year-old playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans – has survived since the 2013 tournament.

Patrick Carrigan is one of a group of 13 uncapped players aiming to lift the trophy in six weeks’ time.

“It’s going to be a challenge but you’re better off smiling and getting it done than worrying about inexperience,” said.

“I remember getting up and watching Petero Civoniceva and Shane Webcke going at it with all the Pommy blokes like Adrian Morley (in previous world cups and Test series).

“It’s a massive honour to pull on that jersey and you know you have to leave in it a better place.

“You know what those great players have done for this jersey in the past and I’m grateful to be here.” 

