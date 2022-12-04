Meronk assumes control at Australian Open

Birdie machine Adrian Meronk has romped to a commanding three-shot lead halfway through the Australian Open final round in Melbourne.

Continuing his stunning blitz, Meronk stormed to 13 under with another three birdies on the front nine at Victoria Golf Club on Sunday as home hope Adam Scott stalled.

Scott had snatched the outright lead with an dazzling eagle on the last hole on Saturday but struggled to get going in the final round.

A bogey at the first, coupled with Meronk’s birdie, earned the Polish DP World Tour star the lead with a telling two-shot swing.

Scott briefly regained a share of the lead with successive birdies on holes four and five only to undo the good work with back-to-back bogeys at nine and 10.

The Open looked a two-way battle after Min Woo Lee cooled following the hottest of starts.

Lee opened with an eagle two after driving the par-4 first to briefly reduce the deficit to two strokes.

He rued missing a birdie putt from inside a metre on the fifth, then took bogey on No.8 to slip four shots behind Meronk heading to the turn.

But there was still much to play for, with Lee in pole position to claim one of the prized entries to the 151st British Open at Royal Liverpool next year.

The top three finishers otherwise not exempt will earn tickets to the UK major.

Scott and Meronk, who won this year’s Irish Open to become the first Pole to triumph on the European Tour, are already exempt.

That leaves Lee and Spaniard Alejandro Canizares within touching distance of grasping two of the consolation prizes.

Canizares fired a final-round 64 to claim the clubhouse lead at seven under.

Irishman Conor Purcell and New Zealander Josh Geary were seemingly battling it out for the third British Open ticket, both at six under through 11 holes on Sunday.