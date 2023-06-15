Messi inspires Argentina past Socceroos in Beijing

The irrepressible Lionel Messi has once again delivered the Socceroos’ undoing, scoring the fastest goal of his international career as Australia fought out a 2-0 loss to world champions Argentina in Beijing.

Graham Arnold’s charges had hoped to exact some revenge in Thursday night’s friendly for their 2-1 round-of-16 loss at last year’s World Cup.

But six months on from their Qatar clash, Messi needed just 79 seconds to score his 103rd international goal and break the deadlock at a packed-out Workers’ Stadium.

While the Socceroos were shell-shocked, they found their groove and took it up to the world champions.

Mitch Duke was denied by a brilliant Emiliano Martinez save in the 28th minute while left-back Jordan Bos, on his starting debut, and Riley McGree were excellent.

But German Pezzella headed home in the 68th minute to put the game beyond Australia’s reach.

“It was a tough start because we conceded so early in the game, which was always going to be difficult against the world champions,” Duke said.

“But I felt like we grew into the game in the first half and then the second goal killed us in the second half and we couldn’t recover, unfortunately.

“I had a good chance which I wish I’d scored.”

Australia made four changes to December’s starting XI, switching to a 4-2-2 in attack, while Argentina made two changes.

The 68,000-capacity ground was clearly pro-Argentina, and especially pro-Messi, with a pitch invader running to hug the superstar at one point – while Arnold, pre-match, noted he couldn’t see any yellow shirts in the crowd.

“I just really hope Lionel Messi gets a little percentage of the shirt sales because I’ve never seen so many Argentine number 10 shirts in my life!” Arnold quipped.

In just the second minute, the Messi admirers got what they came for.

Mathew Leckie got the ball trapped under his feet and Enzo Fernandez nipped it away, bursting forward before finding Messi outside the box.

The 35-year-old shimmied onto his left foot and curled a lovely strike past a diving Mat Ryan to score in a seventh consecutive international.

After the first 10 minutes, Australia had just 17 per cent of possession.

But they found a foothold in the game, then came desperately close to equalising.

Keanu Baccus whipped a lovely ball out wide to Bos, who perfectly drove a clever cross into Duke’s feet.

The striker’s first-time finish forced Martinez to parry the ball onto his own goal post, then claim it.

Argentina all but put things to bed when Rodrigo De Paul brilliantly combined with Messi then dropped a lovely ball onto the head of an unmarked Pezzella.

“It was just the final moments we weren’t switched on enough and we got punished,” Duke said.

“But they’re the world champions for a reason and we take a lot from this game.”

Australia also paid tribute to 1974 World Cup coach Rale Rasic, who died on June 8.

The Socceroos wore warm-up kits saying “Thanks Rale”, while a shirt with “Rasic 74” occupied one of the seats in their dugout.