Construction on the project
The cost of the Melbourne Metro Tunnel has blown out by another $837 million. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Taxpayers to dig deeper for tunnel project blowout

Holly Hales and Kaitlyn Offer
September 26, 2024

The cost of the Melbourne Metro Tunnel has blown out again, this time to $13.48 billion, with the state government blaming unprecedented cost overruns.

Another $837 million from the public purse will have to be spent on the rail tunnel through the Melbourne CBD, Transport Infrastructure Minister Danny Pearson announced in a snap press conference on Thursday.

The Cross Yarra Partnerships consortium building the tunnel will tip in a similar amount.

The project was originally costed at $10.9 billion when it was first announced in 2016. There have been other cost increases since.

Deputy Opposition leader David Southwick said the hiked cost was the latest in a string of over-budget transport projects.

“There’s not a project here in Victoria that hasn’t blown out,” he said.

“Labor just blow taxpayers’ money like there’s no tomorrow…Victorians would have to ask where is this money coming from?”

Danny Pearson
 Danny Pearson says material and labour costs have increased for the Metro project. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

Victoria was not alone in dealing with cost overruns, Mr Pearson said.

“We’ve seen a 22 per cent increase in building and material and labour costs since 2021 and that’s had an impact on a number of projects in Australia,” he told reporters.

“If you look at the Metro tunnel in Sydney that saw a $9 billion increase in its budget last year.

“We’ve seen inland rail more than double to $30 billion and we’ve seen Snowy Hydro 2.0 more than double to $12 billion – so the reality is it is just costing more anywhere in the world.”

The Metro Tunnel project is expected to open in 2025.

