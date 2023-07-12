AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai.
Penrith pair Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai are set to play their 150th and 100th NRL games together. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Milestone men Cleary-Luai ‘just getting started’

Murray Wenzel July 12, 2023

They’re set to celebrate milestone games together but the feeling in Penrith is that halves partners Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai are just getting started.

Coach Ivan Cleary is confident son Nathan will tick the boxes in three more sessions this week to overcome a hamstring injury and feature in Sunday’s NRL clash with the Dolphins.

The representative halfback was injured against St George Illawarra, days after the State of Origin opener, and been listed as a reserve for the Redcliffe clash.

It would be the 25-year-old’s 150th NRL game since a 2016 debut, aligning neatly with good mate Luai’s 100th Penrith appearance.

The pair, who were almost unbeatable in junior football, have been key cogs in the Panthers’ back-to-back premierships.

Another title beckons for the ladder-leaders (11-5) and their coach says their story is far from over.

“It’s kind of cool, funny how it works out,” Cleary said of his halves sharing milestone games.

“They’re only just getting started really.

“Playing together for so long as kids, they’ve already done a fair bit together.

“Hopefully there’s a long standing partnership here at Panthers.”

The Dolphins (8-9) are 12th and remain two wins outside the top eight thanks to their golden-point defeat of Gold Coast in the last round.

Dolphins assistant coach Kristian Woolf said Cleary’s name on an extended bench had not escaped his notice.

“I think they have named him for a purpose,” he said.

“I’d expect that he is probably close and they’ve put him in there because he is more than likely going to play.”

Cleary was in Redcliffe last week and expects a stern test at a ground the Dolphins are 2-0 at in an emotional debut season.

“They’ve been a really good addition to the competition; the town’s buzzing about their team,” he said.

“It’s a bit like down here; there’s some community spirit about what they’re doing and they’re playing really well.

“There’s a strong sense of purpose around their team and they don’t beat themselves. We’re going to have to play well.”

Cleary also confirmed discussions were ongoing with fullback Dylan Edwards about a contract extension.

“He’s clearly playing extremely well and has been for many years,” Clearly said.

‘”He’s a Penrith boy as far as I’m concerned, we have to do our best to keep him here.”

