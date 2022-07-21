AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Anthony Milford.
Anthony Milford has signed for the Dolphins in what will become the fourth club of his NRL career. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Milford confirmed to NRL’s Dolphins

Alex Mitchell July 21, 2022

Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins have finally confirmed gun half Anthony Milford will reunite with his former master at the NRL’s newest club, as reports emerge the supercoach is circling Tonga boss Kristian Woolf to succeed him in Redcliffe.

The NRL’s 17th club have signed Milford for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, beating out current side Newcastle for his signature after impressing with the Knights since joining them midway through this year.

He immediately becomes the Dolphins’ best option in the halves where he’ll pair with Sean O’Sullivan or young gun Isaiya Katoa.

Milford, 28, spent four years under Bennett at Brisbane between 2015 and 2018, spearheading the side to their grand final appearance in his first season.

“Anthony played some of the best football of his career under our head coach Wayne Bennett, and has showed some good form since returning to the field in Newcastle,” Dolphins’ chief executive Terry Reader said.

“He is also another example of the Dolphins providing an opportunity for players to come back to the area where they grew up and play in the NRL.”

Meanwhile, reports say Bennett has identified Woolf as his ideal successor, with speculation the Dolphins have offered him a long-term deal to be a lead assistant coach before taking the reins as coach in 2025.

Woolf, who currently coaches Super League club St Helens along with the Tonga national team, recently turned down an offer from the Warriors before they appointed Andrew Webster.

It would be the second coaching succession plan announced this month following Wests Tigers’ call to have Tim Sheens hand the baton over to Benji Marshall ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.