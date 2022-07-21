Milford confirmed to NRL’s Dolphins

Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins have finally confirmed gun half Anthony Milford will reunite with his former master at the NRL’s newest club, as reports emerge the supercoach is circling Tonga boss Kristian Woolf to succeed him in Redcliffe.

The NRL’s 17th club have signed Milford for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, beating out current side Newcastle for his signature after impressing with the Knights since joining them midway through this year.

He immediately becomes the Dolphins’ best option in the halves where he’ll pair with Sean O’Sullivan or young gun Isaiya Katoa.

Milford, 28, spent four years under Bennett at Brisbane between 2015 and 2018, spearheading the side to their grand final appearance in his first season.

“Anthony played some of the best football of his career under our head coach Wayne Bennett, and has showed some good form since returning to the field in Newcastle,” Dolphins’ chief executive Terry Reader said.

“He is also another example of the Dolphins providing an opportunity for players to come back to the area where they grew up and play in the NRL.”

Meanwhile, reports say Bennett has identified Woolf as his ideal successor, with speculation the Dolphins have offered him a long-term deal to be a lead assistant coach before taking the reins as coach in 2025.

Woolf, who currently coaches Super League club St Helens along with the Tonga national team, recently turned down an offer from the Warriors before they appointed Andrew Webster.

It would be the second coaching succession plan announced this month following Wests Tigers’ call to have Tim Sheens hand the baton over to Benji Marshall ahead of the 2025 NRL season.