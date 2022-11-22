AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anneke Jamieson with her prize-winning painting, The Promotion.
The Promotion, by Anneke Jamieson, has won the 2022 Napier Waller Art Prize people's choice award. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • arts, culture and entertainment

Military mum wins memorial art prize

Neve Brissenden November 23, 2022

A painting of a servicewoman in uniform breastfeeding her baby has won the hearts of thousands of Australian War Memorial visitors.

The Promotion, an acrylic and oil on canvas painting by retired major Anneke Jamieson, took out the 2022 Napier Waller Art Prize people’s choice award on Wednesday.

The painting also won the judge’s award in June, marking the first time the people’s choice was aligned with the judge’s unanimous decision.

The mother of three took inspiration from her own experiences when creating the work.

“I dedicate her to the mothers who serve; to their sacrifices and conflicted hearts and to the families who support them,” Mrs Jamieson said in her artist statement.

She will receive a $5000 cash prize, and the portrait will be added to the Australian War Memorial’s national collection.

The artist said she was honoured and wanted the portrait to speak to military and working mothers.

“… to allow themselves a moment to acknowledge all those conflicting feelings their professional success has on being present for the baby in their arms; to acknowledge, accept, forgive themselves and feel grateful,” Mrs Jamieson said.

The Napier Waller Art Prize is open to all current and former service personnel in the Australian Defence Force.

Memorial director Matt Anderson said he was honoured to provide the artistic opportunity to defence force members.

“Through her portrait, she has also shed new light on working mums, both within defence and across the community,” he said.

“If it made people think, then she was already a winner.”

