Spain’s Martin sets lap record at MotoGP

Spaniard Jorge Martin has obliterated the lap record at Phillip Island to secure pole position for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The Ducati rider topped the mark set by legendary countryman Jorge Lorenzo back in 2013 with a blistering qualifying lap on Saturday.

Martin, who had never raced at the Victorian circuit until Friday, clocked a lap of 1.27.767 to claim his third pole of the season ahead of resurgent MotoGP icon Marc Marquez.

“You don’t break a lap record every day, I did it in Austin and now here so I’m super happy and enjoying the moment,” the 24-year-old told reporters.

“It’s been a while since the last one (in April).

“I was at the limit, risking a lot out there, but it’s a good reward and I hope to fighting for the win.”

Martin admitted he felt “lost” during practice on Friday but was able to overcome any doubts quickly.

“It’s always nice to go fast on one lap, so I was enjoying going flat out,” he said.

Six-time champion Marquez also beat Lorenzo’s previous record despite suffering a scare midway through the session.

Marquez pulled off a masterful save, keeping his Honda upright after looking set to crash, steering the bike into the grass.

A three-time Australian GP winner, Marquez is the reigning champion at Phillip Island after taking the chequered flag the last time the race was staged back in 2019.

The 29-year-old has suffered a number of injury complications since a horrific crash in 2020 but said he rediscovered his confidence.

“We are getting closer to the top guys so it’s important, but it will be a long race coming up,” Marquez said.

“There is still work to do. I feel step by step I’m getting better, but there are still some ups and downs.

“I’m here fresh and it’s a circuit that I like so the target is to fight for the top guys.”

Title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo qualified in third and fifth respectively.

Australian Jack Miller will start his home GP from eighth on the grid despite an impressive session, the first since turn four at the famed island was named in his honour on Saturday.

The in-form Miller is looking to break through for his first MotoGP win on home soil after finishing third in the race three years ago.

The 27-lap race GP will get underway at 2pm AEDT on Sunday.

GRID FOR AUSTRALIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX

1. Jorge Martin (Spain)

2. Marc Marquez (Spain)

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Italy)

4. Aleix Espargaro (Spain)

5. Fabio Quartararo (Italy)

6. Johan Zarco (France)

7. Luca Marini (Italy)

8. Jack Miller (Australia)

9. Marco Bezzecchi (Italy)

10. Alex Rins (Spain)