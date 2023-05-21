AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Min Woo Lee
Min Woo Lee carded a one-over 71 third round in dreadful weather conditions at the PGA Championship. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Min Woo Lee falters, falls off PGA Championship pace

Darren Walton May 21, 2023

Hopes of an Australian lifting the Wanamaker Trophy have been all but washed away during an eventful third round of the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York.

Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis hung tough in horrendous conditions before faltering late to each post one-over-par 71s at the beauty and the beast that is Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday.

Lee is seven shots behind American leader Brooks Koepka (66) at one over and will  need to match Justin Thomas’s all-time final-round comeback from last year at Southern Hills if he is to win the year’s second major.

Davis is a further shot back at two over after the game’s best players were forced to battle through driving rain that made for thick, damp rough and left balls squirting off wet club faces even on the fairways.

Lee and Davis shared sixth at the prestigious Players Championship two months ago and the two young guns again made inspired charges on Saturday to raise hopes of a famous Australian victory.

Lee drained a 43-foot putt for his third birdie of the day on the par-4 11th to pull within four strokes of the lead – and just two of equal second.

But after fighting his driver all day, the 24-year-old lost his ball off the tee and racked up a double-bogey seven on the 13th to slip back into a tie for 10th.

Davis upstaged his superstar playing partner Dustin Johnson, driving the par-4 14th hole, but will rue three-putting the last, including a missed two-footer, after also making bogey on No.17 in a deflating finish to an otherwise great round.   

The former Australian Open champion shares 16th spot.

Playing in the worst of the conditions, British Open champion Cameron Smith ground out a superb even-par 70 to remain at four under, but some 10 shots off the pace in a tie for 27th.

Adam Scott recorded a second straight 74 to be six over, one ahead of fellow Australian Lucas Herbert, who had a third-round 72.

