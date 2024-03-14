AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
An air ambulance helicoter (file image)
A Victorian miner trapped underground after a rockfall has died. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • accident (general)

Miner dead after becoming trapped in mine collapse

William Ton and Rachael Ward
March 14, 2024

A miner trapped underground after a mine collapse in Ballarat has died.

Two miners were pinned by fallen rocks at the Mount Clear mine on Wednesday afternoon.

Australian Workers Union Victoria state secretary Ronnie Hayden said the union was called to attend the mine after the men had become trapped underground about 5pm on Wednesday.

“Shortly after that, we were actually informed that one of the miners was killed at work,” Mr Hayden told Sunrise on Thursday.

“It’s no longer a rescue – it’s now recovery.” 

Police and paramedics stabilised and extracted the other man about 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Ballarat man was treated for lower body injuries and airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The two workers were undertaking a manual type of mining called air legging, Mr Hayden said. 

“They were, it appears, under unsupported ground and it has collapsed,” he said.

Twenty-five other miners who were able to take refuge in a safety pod after the collapse were successfully brought to the surface a short time later.

The incident occurred about 3km underground from the entrance to the mine.

The mine’s owner Victory Mineral said its emergency response team was working closely with Victoria Police and other authorities.

“Right now our priority is the safety and well-being of our mining workers and their families,” it said in a statement.

Victory Minerals took operational control of the Ballarat Goldmine in December 2023. 

“We bring significant experience and expertise to the mine,” it said. 

“We are a safety first mine operator and respect the work that underground miners perform every day.”

The mine’s website states it has an extensive network of tunnels and operates deep beneath buildings, streets and homes.

Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson said it was devastating news to hear of the miner’s death.

“We are a very resilient community,” he said.

“There will be great community concern and support by the local community to those that are involved.”

In 2007, 27 miners were trapped underground at the mine for several hours before being winched to safety.

The suburb of Mount Clear was also the focus of the search for mother-of-three Samantha Murphy, however there is nothing to suggest any link.

Patrick Orren Stephenson, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Murphy at Mount Clear.

