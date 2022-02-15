Minister Tudge set to be sacked: report

Stood-aside federal education minister Alan Tudge is expected to soon be sacked over a breach of the ministerial code of conduct.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison received a report into Mr Tudge on January 28, but has yet to take any action.

The report by former intelligence specialist Dr Vivienne Thom stemmed from an allegation by Mr Tudge’s former staffer Rachelle Miller last year of emotional and, on one occasion, physical abuse by the minister while the pair had an affair.

The education minister, who intends to recontest his Victorian seat of Aston at the federal election, strenuously denied the allegations and went on leave in December while the investigation was conducted.

Ms Miller refused to participate in the inquiry on the grounds its terms of reference and time frame guaranteed a narrative that suited the government’s agenda.

Ten News reported on Tuesday Dr Thom’s report did not support Ms Miller’s allegations of abuse.

But the investigation found Mr Tudge had sought to promote Ms Miller from media adviser to senior adviser while they were in an undisclosed relationship, in breach of the ministerial code of conduct.

Ten News said this reason would be used by Mr Morrison to justify Mr Tudge’s sacking from the frontbench.

A spokesman for the prime minister told AAP the matter was “still in process” and being undertaken without prejudice to ensure it was dealt with fairly.

Deputy secretary of the prime minister’s department Stephanie Foster told a Senate hearing on Monday it was her intention to publicly release the Thom report and Mr Morrison supported that approach.

But she would need to weigh any concerns by Mr Tudge or Ms Miller about confidentiality with the public interest in releasing the report.

Labor senator Katy Gallagher asked Finance Minister Simon Birmingham at a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday whether Mr Morrison was about to sack Mr Tudge.

“I don’t comment on cabinet deliberations, senator, but I am not aware of any intended ministerial changes the prime minister may be about to make,” he said.

He said he did not know the accuracy of the Ten News report and had not seen the Thom investigation report.

Asked whether the prime minister still had confidence in Mr Tudge, Senator Birmingham said: “Mr Tudge has been stood aside as a minister pending the conclusion of the Thom review.”