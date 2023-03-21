Withholding safeguard support not an ultimatum: Bandt

Greens leader Adam Bandt insists his party’s demand to the government to rule out new coal and gas projects in exchange for supporting the safeguard mechanism isn’t an ultimatum.

The government is still locked in negotiations to pass the legislation, which would apply to the country’s biggest 215 emitters.

The mechanism would force them to reduce their emissions by almost five per cent a year until 2030, with companies not able to meet the targets forced to buy carbon credits.

Mr Bandt said it was still on the government to explain why new coal and gas projects were needed as part of plans to reduce emissions.

“This was an offer, not an ultimatum … we said very clearly we’re prepared to look at proposals in good faith that help us find a way through this,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

“Everyone is going to need to shift a bit and I know the government says they think there’s a case for opening new coal and gas mines but I haven’t heard a convincing justification.”

Resources Minister Madeleine King said such a ban would not happen, but the end goal of climate action was still the same.

She said there was a need to balance emissions reduction with energy security.

“We’ve got to balance many different calls to action with many other demands and I respect those calls for action, and I know not everyone agrees with us … we have disagreements about the pathway, but we all want to get to net zero emissions by 2050,” she told ABC Radio.

“There needs to be a manufacturing industry that has to continue … we need to provide energy security for all Australians for manufacturing …we also have an international responsibility to provide energy security to the region.”

While there are more than 100 coal and gas projects in the pipeline for possible approval, they would be considered based on guidelines in place.

The government is aiming to pass the safeguard bill through parliament by the end of the sitting fortnight to ensure it’s in place by July.

Mr Bandt said there was still time to get the details of the mechanism right.

“We want to see much stronger targets that mean we might have a chance of saving the Great Barrier Reef and we’d rather not use Tony Abbott’s reheated mechanism,” he said.

“We’re open to any suggestions including from third parties about how we might deal with the question of new coal and gas

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said the safeguard was critical to meeting emissions targets.

“The objective of the legislation is to ensure that we decarbonise our economy, not de-industrialise our economy,” he told Sky News.

“If we don’t grab this opportunity, it’ll be another wasted decade. This is our opportunity to get this done.”