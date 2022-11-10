Minister vows to hunt Medibank hackers

The hackers behind the Medibank attack have been warned – the “smartest and toughest” people in Australia are coming after them.

In a chilling message posted on the dark web, the ransomware group behind the hack released sensitive details of customers’ medical procedures.

The group has also demanded $US1 for each of Medibank’s 9.7 million customers.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil told parliament the government was standing by Medibank customers who were entitled to have their information kept private and not hacked in a “morally reprehensible and criminal” attack.

“I want the scumbags behind this attack to know that the smartest and toughest people in this country are coming after you,” she said.

The minister spoke with Medibank chief executive David Koczkar twice on Thursday to “make clear” community expectations and ensure customers were properly supported.

“I don’t want Australians to have to circulate 14 government departments or areas of Medibank in order to get what they deserve and need,” Ms O’Neil said.

“I received the assurance from Medibank … that if a large data dump occurs, they are fully ready to provide services when and if they are needed to Australians who need them.”

The first wave of files released included names, birthdates, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, health claims information, Medicare numbers for Medibank’s ahm customers, and passport numbers for international student clients.

Mr Koczkar said the release of the data was disgraceful and malicious, and could discourage people from seeking medical care.

Australian Federal Police investigators are working with international agencies, as well as state and territory police.

Medibank has confirmed details of almost 500,000 health claims have been stolen, along with personal information, after the unnamed group hacked into its system last month.

No credit card or banking details were accessed.

Opposition cyber security spokesman James Paterson said anyone who is contacted by a person purporting to have access to their data should immediately report it to authorities.

Senator Paterson has proposed a “safe harbour” provision – involving top cyber agency, the Australian Signals Directorate – to give companies time in the immediate aftermath of an attack to respond to the crisis without worrying about legal and privacy ramifications.