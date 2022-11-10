AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil issues a warning to the hackers behind the Medibank cyber attack. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Minister vows to hunt Medibank hackers

Paul Osborne and Andrew Brown
November 11, 2022

The hackers behind the Medibank attack have been warned – the “smartest and toughest” people in Australia are coming after them.

In a chilling message posted on the dark web, the ransomware group behind the hack released sensitive details of customers’ medical procedures.

The group has also demanded $US1 for each of Medibank’s 9.7 million customers.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil told parliament the government was standing by Medibank customers who were entitled to have their information kept private and not hacked in a “morally reprehensible and criminal” attack.

“I want the scumbags behind this attack to know that the smartest and toughest people in this country are coming after you,” she said.

The minister spoke with Medibank chief executive David Koczkar twice on Thursday to “make clear” community expectations and ensure customers were properly supported.

“I don’t want Australians to have to circulate 14 government departments or areas of Medibank in order to get what they deserve and need,” Ms O’Neil said.

“I received the assurance from Medibank … that if a large data dump occurs, they are fully ready to provide services when and if they are needed to Australians who need them.”

The first wave of files released included names, birthdates, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, health claims information, Medicare numbers for Medibank’s ahm customers, and passport numbers for international student clients.

Mr Koczkar said the release of the data was disgraceful and malicious, and could discourage people from seeking medical care.

Australian Federal Police investigators are working with international agencies, as well as state and territory police.

Medibank has confirmed details of almost 500,000 health claims have been stolen, along with personal information, after the unnamed group hacked into its system last month.

No credit card or banking details were accessed.

Opposition cyber security spokesman James Paterson said anyone who is contacted by a person purporting to have access to their data should immediately report it to authorities. 

Senator Paterson has proposed a “safe harbour” provision – involving top cyber agency, the Australian Signals Directorate – to give companies time in the immediate aftermath of an attack to respond to the crisis without worrying about legal and privacy ramifications.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.