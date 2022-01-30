Minister welcomes NSW ‘top-up’ aid package

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham says the NSW government’s $1 billion business support package tops up the $63 billion in assistance the Morrison government has already provided the state during the pandemic.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean had wanted the Commonwealth to put additional money into the scheme to support businesses that have suffered a 40 per cent downturn during the summer period.

“What we want to see is rather than the commonwealth government stepping aside, we want to see the commonwealth government stepping in.” Mr Kean told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

But Senator Birmingham said he was not interested in the politics of such matters.

“What New South Wales voters and businesses, I’m sure appreciate is that federal government has provided $63 billion of assistance that is still helping New South Wales businesses and people across the New South Wales community,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

“We welcome states and territories putting in their bit on top of the billions of federal support that we have provided.”

Senator Birmingham also took a swipe at Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese’s latest thinking on how rapid antigen tests should be handed out.

Mr Albanese said the tests should be available on the basis of need for everyone through the Medicare system.

There would have to be a limit, as there is through the government’s program that provides the tests for concession card holders.

Senator Birmingham said Labor’s previous plan was free rapid antigen for all is “falling a part at the seams”.

“It’s a thought bubble that Mr Albanese has come up with,” he said.

“The Labor Party’s policy could cost $13 billion or more, but Mr Albanese won’t put a cost to that.”

But opposition health spokesman Mark Butler insists Labor’s stance is no different than before, saying many countries are providing tests to all citizens to ensure they can go about their lives as safely as possible.

“We say that rapid tests should be available to all Australians free of charge through Medicare,” he told reporters.

The political bickering came as the country suffered another dark day for virus-related deaths, particularly in NSW which saw its worst yet with a record 52 fatalities.