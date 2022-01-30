AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Shoppers in Pitt Street Mall, Sydney.
The NSW government's support package for business has been welcome by the federal finance minister. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Minister welcomes NSW ‘top-up’ aid package

AAP January 31, 2022

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham says the NSW government’s $1 billion business support package tops up the $63 billion in assistance the Morrison government has already provided the state during the pandemic.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean had wanted the Commonwealth to put additional money into the scheme to support businesses that have suffered a 40 per cent downturn during the summer period.

“What we want to see is rather than the commonwealth government stepping aside, we want to see the commonwealth government stepping in.” Mr Kean told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

But Senator Birmingham said he was not interested in the politics of such matters.

“What New South Wales voters and businesses, I’m sure appreciate is that federal government has provided $63 billion of assistance that is still helping New South Wales businesses and people across the New South Wales community,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

“We welcome states and territories putting in their bit on top of the billions of federal support that we have provided.”

Senator Birmingham also took a swipe at Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese’s latest thinking on how rapid antigen tests should be handed out.

Mr Albanese said the tests should be available on the basis of need for everyone through the Medicare system.

There would have to be a limit, as there is through the government’s program that provides the tests for concession card holders.

Senator Birmingham said Labor’s previous plan was free rapid antigen for all is “falling a part at the seams”.

“It’s a thought bubble that Mr Albanese has come up with,” he said.

“The Labor Party’s policy could cost $13 billion or more, but Mr Albanese won’t put a cost to that.”

But opposition health spokesman Mark Butler insists Labor’s stance is no different than before, saying many countries are providing tests to all citizens to ensure they can go about their lives as safely as possible.

“We say that rapid tests should be available to all Australians free of charge through Medicare,” he told reporters.

The political bickering came as the country suffered another dark day for virus-related deaths, particularly in NSW which saw its worst yet with a record 52 fatalities.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.