Ministers taken to task for unlawful robodebt scheme

Former coalition ministers have been found to have dismissed or ignored key concerns about the unlawful robodebt scheme.

But it is not yet clear which – if any – ex-ministers will be referred for civil or criminal action or to the new national corruption watchdog.

Former prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison and eight ministers gave evidence at the royal commission into robodebt, receiving $2.55 million in legal costs from the taxpayer.

The commission’s 990-page report tabled in parliament on Friday included a sealed chapter, recommending the referral of individuals for civil action or criminal prosecution.

Parts of the report have also been referred to the Australian Public Service Commission, the NACC, and the Australian Federal Police.

On the broad issue of the ministers’ approach, Commissioner Catherine Holmes wrote in her report that while welfare fraud was miniscule “that is not the impression one would get from what ministers responsible for social security payments have said over the years”.

“Anti-welfare rhetoric is easy populism,” she wrote.

“Those attitudes are set by politicians, who need to abandon for good (in every sense) the narrative of taxpayer versus welfare recipient.”

She found Mr Morrison had “allowed cabinet to be misled” about the legality of the scheme.

Mr Morrison said in a statement that findings about him were “wrong, unsubstantiated and contradicted by clear documentary evidence”.

Former minister Christian Porter was found to have misled the public about the rate of complaints, the fairness of the process and its lawfulness.

If he had promptly directed his department to provide him with advice on the legislative basis of the scheme in early 2017 “the probable result (is) that its unlawfulness would have been identified and the scheme ended”, the report said.

Ex-minister Stuart Robert was also found to have made misleading comments about the scheme

“Mr Robert … was going well beyond supporting government policy. He was making statements of fact as to the accuracy of debts, citing statistics which he knew could not be right,” the report said.

The inquiry found ministerial colleague Alan Tudge, who made repeated public comments about a “war on welfare rorting”, was aware the program was issuing inaccurate debt notices by January 2017.

He instituted a number of improvements, but was “not open to considering any significant alteration, or cessation, of processes underlying” the program’s fundamental features.

In a statement, Mr Tudge said he had not been notified that he had been referred for possible charges.

“I strongly reject the commission’s comments of the way I used the media and that I had abused my power in doing so. I reject that finding in the strongest term,” he said.

“I strongly reject the observation that I was indifferent to suicides that were brought to my attention.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on Friday that while the former ministers who oversaw the scheme dismissed and ignored concerns about its operation and legality, it was appropriate the referrals remained secret for now.

“We are being as transparent as possible, but we need to make sure as well that you don’t prejudice action,” he said.

Mr Robert said in a statement that as the minister who “worked hard to get the legal advice and close down the income compliance scheme” he welcomed the report.

“I have not received a notice of inclusion in the ‘sealed section’ and I understand they have all gone out,” he said.

Mr Porter said he had carried out his ministerial duties in good faith based on advice he received at the time.

“There is nothing in the report of the royal commission that is contrary to this fundamental truth,” he said.