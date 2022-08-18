AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
QUESTION TIME
Former prime minister Scott Morrison is under fire over his secret swearing-in to five portfolios. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Ministry disclaimer changed in mid-2019

Paul Osborne August 18, 2022

Former prime minister Scott Morrison informed parliament after the 2019 election that ministers may be sworn to administer other portfolios without it being noted on the official list.

Mr Morrison is facing questions over his secret swearing-in to five portfolios – finance, treasury, health, home affairs and resources – between March 2020 and May 2021.

Like other former prime ministers before him, he routinely tabled in parliament revised lists of ministers when changes were made to the frontbench.

The list tabling is usually done at the start of question time in the House of Representatives and the full list is routinely published in the official Hansard record.

Mr Morrison’s first ministry list after becoming prime minister in 2018 came with a disclaimer: “As a general rule, there is one department in each portfolio. However, there is a Department of Human Services in the Social Services portfolio and a Department of Veterans’ Affairs in the Defence portfolio. The title of a department does not necessarily reflect the title of a minister in all cases.”

Ministry lists from then until the final sitting day before the May 2019 election were tabled with the same disclaimer.

However, at the July 2 parliamentary sitting – the first after the coalition’s election win – the following sentence was added to the ministry list disclaimer: “Ministers are sworn to administer the portfolio in which they are listed under the ‘Minister’ column and may also be sworn to administer other portfolios in which they are not listed.”

It is unclear which ministers held “other portfolios in which they are not listed” since the time of the disclaimer, beyond the five disclosed by the former prime minister.

Comment was being sought from Mr Morrison’s office on why the disclaimer was added.

Governor-General David Hurley said in a statement on Wednesday he had “no reason to believe that (ministerial) appointments would not be communicated” once changes were made to portfolios.

The Greens have asked Speaker Milton Dick to consider a referral of Mr Morrison to the privileges committee to consider whether he misled parliament.

Former minister Karen Andrews has called for him to quit parliament.

Mr Morrison told reporters on Wednesday he had taken on the portfolios because he considered emergency powers were needed to deal with COVID-19, which was declared a global pandemic in March 2020.

But he said he had only used the powers once – in the case of overriding the resources minister in relation to a NSW gas exploration permit.

He has since apologised to the ministers involved.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.