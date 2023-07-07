AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minjee
Minjee Lee began her US Women's Open title defence at Pebble Beach with an even-par 72. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Minjee Lee four off the early pace in US Women’s Open

AAP July 7, 2023

Defending champion Minjee Lee is four strokes off the early pace at the US Women’s Open after opening with an even-par 72 at Pebble Beach.

The Australian, who was among the early starters, made birdies on the second and fourth holes but came back to the field with a bogey on six.

Lee made another birdie on the 10th, but dropped shots on the 12th and 16th pegged her back into a tie of 22nd, four behind early leader Xiyu “Janet” Lin (68).

The world No.5 from Western Australia is trying to emulate Karrie Webb in going back-to back at the Open with the Australian great the last player to achieve the feat in 2000-2001.

Lee is spearheading a five-strong Australian charge that includes fellow major winner Hannah Green, Grace Kim, Gabriela Ruffels and amateur Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, who attends college in Oklahoma.

Kim opened with a 2-over 74 while Ruffels and Hinson-Tolchard carded disappointing 78s.

Green, the 2019 Women’s PGA champion, is among the late starters and was one over after nine holes.

The day wasn’t without drama with Natthakritta Vongtaveelap disqualified after just five holes for her caddie using a rangefinder.

The USGA said the Thai’s caddie used the distance measuring device on multiple occasions. She was even par through the 14th hole – having started on No.10 – when she was disqualified.

Such devices are allowed at LPGA Tour-sanctioned events except for the US Women’s Open, which is run by the USGA, and the Women’s British Open run by the R&A.

The third major of the women’s golf season is offering a record $US11 million ($A16.5m) purse, with $US2m ($A3m) to the winner.

with agencies

