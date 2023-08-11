Minjee Lee having to hunt the hunter at British Open

Minjee Lee is hunting the hunter at the Women’s British Open – with the major championship at Walton Heath curiously seeming to follow the pattern of the recent men’s equivalent at Hoylake.

At Royal Liverpool last month, American Brian Harman, whose pastime is hunting wild animals when he’s away from the golf course, sucked much of the drama out of the challenge for the Claret Jug as he took runaway control and never released his grip.

Now at the Surrey course just south-west of London, another surprise player from the US deep south, Ally Ewing, appears to be taking the same path, leading by five shots on 10 under par at halfway – just as Harman did.

Not only that – but Mississippi’s Ewing also revealed on Friday that, like Georgia’s Harman, she too enjoys her hunting expeditions – mainly for deer.

But among the distant chasing pack, Australian star Lee, who’s thrust herself back into the fray thanks to a three-under par round of 69, reckons she’s happy to be on the hunt herself over the weekend.

“She’s playing amazing,” conceded Australia’s two-time major winner of Ewing’s performance, with the American having recorded 12 birdies and an eagle in her two rounds of 68 and 66.

“She’s put two great scores up, and, yeah, we’re all chasing her at the moment. So I think we can be pretty aggressive, I can be pretty aggressive come the weekend,” said Lee.

Now tied for ninth seven shots behind Ewing, Lee is still only two shots behind a trio who are sharing second place at five under – England’s Charley Hull, Japan’s Minami Katsu and American Andrea Lee.

“Today was pretty steady, especially in the wind (that the afternoon swing had to put up with),” said Lee, who recorded just one bogey against four birdies in the more difficult conditions of the day.

“I drove it really well, put myself in really better positions. And probably a little bit disappointed in my shots into the greens, probably didn’t hit it close enough for those birdie putt ranges.

“But we always have a weekend. So, yeah, I’m really looking forward to it.”

So is the 30-year-old Ewing, a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour who admits she’s been inspired by the tale of Harman at Hoylake.

“He’s a bulldog, but he’s a Georgia bulldog,” Ewing said, referring to their respective college teams. “I’m a Mississippi State bulldog. I guess we have that in common.

“But yeah, it’s pretty cool – southern guy, I’m southern, just a little Mississippi girl. It is inspiring, what he did.

“I actually do some hunting. I know that’s probably not going to be interpreted well by the media but I do, yes. For the most part my family, my husband and I, we do mostly deer hunting, so venison.”

Asked what it would mean to win a maiden major title this weekend, she said: “It would be huge. It’s something I’ve obviously circled as something I want to accomplish in my career.”

The only other Australian left in the tournament is Grace Kim, who remained one under for the championships after a second-round 72.

The Sydneysider’s round had promised more when she reached three under after 12 holes but a double bogey six at the 13th halted her progress.

The other four Aussies – Steph Kyriacou (her 74 left her on three over), Sarah Kemp (77 for four over), Kelsey Bennett (76 for five over) and Hannah Green (76 for five over) – all missed the cut.

