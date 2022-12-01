AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minjee Lee
Minjee Lee is on the prowl in Melbourne and is now just two behind the lead at the Australian Open. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Minjee Lee makes big Australian Open move

Darren Walton December 2, 2022

True to her word, Minjee Lee is closing in on the leaders midway through her second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The world No.4 and pre-tournament favourite has picked up three shots on the front nine at Kingston Heath to be two strokes off the pace in joint third spot with fellow Australian LPGA Tour stars Hannah Green and Steph Kyriacou.

Starting on the 10th tee, Lee made a perfect start on Friday with a birdie, then added two more while reaching the turn without making a bogey.

Two-time major winner So Yeon Ryu was another big mover, briefly joining first-round pacesetter Grace Kim atop the leaderboard at seven under before dropping a shot at the eighth hole.

Playing with Lee, Kyriacou had four birdies on the front nine to join Green at five under.

Green will tee off on Friday afternoon at the Victoria Golf Club, the co-host of the historic first dual-gender Australian Open. 

Kim also hits off after lunch, the 21-year-old continuing her audacious bid to win her maiden Australian Open as a professional after snaring the first-round lead in stunning fashion.

The Sydney sensation birdied her first five holes en route to a seven-under 66.

