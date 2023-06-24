AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minjee Lee hits out of a bunker during the Women's PGA Championship.
Minjee Lee has surged up the leaderboard during the second round of the Women's PGA Championship. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Minjee Lee makes her move at Women’s PGA Championship

Darren Walton June 24, 2023

Minjee Lee has made her move as she eyes a third golf major in three years at the the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey.

Australia’s world No.5 conjured the equal-low second round score, a four-under-par 67 at the famed Baltusrol Golf Club, to soar into a share of fifth behind in-form Irish leader Leona Maguire.

Lee mixed six birdies, including four on the back nine, with two bogeys to surge to three under for the championship.

The Perth star finished runner-up in last year’s Women’s PGA Championship, a month after claiming her second major at the US Open.

Slow to get going this year, Lee enters the weekend primed for another trophy tilt following a string of strong performances in the past two months.

“I had a good day today so hopefully I can carry the momentum into the weekend,” she said.

“I want to do well in every single event, so I don’t think your mindset you change (at the majors).”

Maguire, who last week won the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan for her second Tour victory, birdied three of her final four holes to shoot a three-under 68 and grab a one-stroke lead at the halfway mark.

The 28-year-old has three top-10s at majors but is seeking her first title.

China’s Xiyu Lin (71), England’s Mel Reid (67) and Norway’s LPGA rookie Celine Borge (69) share second at four under, one shot in front of Lee and South Africa’s first-round leader Lee-Anne Pace (73).

Pace moved to six under early on Friday before making three bogeys over her final seven holes.

World No.1 Jin Young Ko is tied for eighth at one under following a second-round 69, but world No.2 Nelly Korda, in her first start after missing more than a month with back pain, won’t play the weekend after slumping to 11 over with rounds of 76-77.

Lee’s fellow Australian Grace Kim is one over and tied for 21st after a second-round 73.

With Reuters

