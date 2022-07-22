Minjee Lee needs another Evian comeback

Minjee Lee will need another epic comeback at the Evian Championship if she’s to successfully defend her title at the French major.

The Australian champion’s hopes are hanging by a thread as she lies 11 shots behind Canada’s halfway leader Brooke Henderson.

But a spectacular birdie-eagle finish to her second-round 69 on Friday was perhaps the spark for Lee to believe she’s capable of another remarkable finish like the one that propelled her to her first major title at Evian-les-Bains last year.

On that occasion, the Perth player went into the final Sunday seven shots adrift but still went on to win in a play-off after a blistering fightback.

Currently, at three under for the tournament, the 26-year-old is in a halfway tie for 30th, with a host of the game’s biggest names well ahead of her.

They’re headed by 2016 Women’s PGA champion Henderson, who’s shot back-to-back seven-under 64s to stand at 14 under, and American superstar Nelly Korda, who’s three shots behind after a 67.

Before Lee began to make belated headway in her second round, Australia’s star performer, comfortably, was the LPGA Tour stalwart Sarah Kemp, whose four-under 68 leaves her in joint-16th place at halfway, at six under for the tournament.

World No.2 Lee, who’s been in great form having also annexed the Women’s US Open title last month, was left frustrated for much of the day as she tried to play catch-up after her opening one-under 70.

She even looked as if she might be in for a struggle just to make the level-par cut as she went through the first 16 holes in one-over, three bogeys offsetting two birdies.

But after recording a disappointing five bogeys over the two days, she produced a terrific finish, birdieing the par-four 17th before a fine approach to the par-five 18th was followed by her sinking a 30 foot eagle putt.

Perth’s Hannah Green, the 2019 Women’s PGA champ, made sure of her weekend spot, recording a three-under 68 which leaves her at two-under.

Sydney’s Steph Kyriacou also made it with an even-par 71 putting her one under overall, but Victoria’s Su Oh missed the cut at five-over.