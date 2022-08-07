Minjee Lee wins major player of the year

Minjee Lee has emerged from a day of high drama without the major spoils but with another of golf’s most prestigious gongs.

Lee fell tantalisingly short of becoming Australia’s first female golfer to to capture the world No.1 ranking following a tie for fourth at the Women’s British Open in Scotland.

The Perth ace needed to win or finish second, but wound up three shots behind triumphant South African Ashleigh Buhai, who denied In Gee Chun in an epic, tension-filled sudden-death play-off that stretched four holes and ended under fading light on Sunday.

Buhai almost threw away the tournament with a disastrous triple-bogey seven on the par-4 15th before regaining her nerve to land the biggest title of her career.

After starting the day with a five-stroke leader, the 33-year-old finished at 10-under-par 274 following a closing four-over 75.

Chun carded a 70 but couldn’t find the birdie needed in the play-off to claim a fourth career major.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 Open champion, was outright third at nine under, two shots ahead of Lee (69), Swede Madelene Sagstrom (71) and Ireland’s Leonie Maguire (66).

While Lee remains world No.2 and fell short in her quest to land a second major of the year, the 2022 Women’s US Open champion clinched another coveted accolade and further narrowed the gap on the top-ranked Jin Young Ko, who missed the cut.

The 26-year-old secured the Rolex Annika Major Award as the season’s best-performing player at the five annual major championships.

As well as her victory at Pine Needles and joint-fourth on Sunday, Lee was co-runner-up at the Women’s PGA Championship, 12th at the Chevron Championship and 43rd in the defence of her 2021 Evian Championship win in France.

“I’ve had some really great finishes at the majors,” she said.

“I feel like I’m trending in the right direction and pretty excited for the rest of the season.”

Lee’s fellow Australian Steph Kyriacou closed with a 71 to tie for seventh at five under in an impressive encore to her tie for 12th last year at Carnoustie.

Kyriacou was three under for her round through five holes before three bogeys scuppered her chances as the 21-year-old Sydney talent somewhat ruefully settled for her best finish at a major.

“I played pretty solid the whole week. Today was a bit yucky. I hit maybe three bad shots that cost me more than three shots. But yeah, still lots of positives to take,” Kyriacou said.

“Still a couple things to work on but, yeah, everything for me is trending, which I can’t be too mad about that.

“I can’t really let that define my whole week so I definitely have confidence in myself.

“It might sound a bit arrogant but I think I’m going to win majors. It’s just a matter of time I feel.”

After starting the weekend as the leading Australian and right in contention, Hannah Green shared 35th spot at two over following a disappointing 75 finish.