Mitch Marsh big hitting
Big-hitting allrounder Mitch Marsh blasted 92no in Australia's opening T20 clash withsouth Africa. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Mitch Marsh blasts unbeaten 92 as Australia post 6-226

Justin Chadwick August 31, 2023

Mitch Marsh has produced a blistering captain’s knock to lift Australia to 6-226 in their series-opening T20 clash with South Africa in Durban.

Marsh thumped 13 fours and two sixes on the way to posting an unbeaten 92 off 49 balls at Kingsmead on Wednesday night (Thursday AEST).

White-ball specialist Tim David (64 off 28 balls) also joined the fun, lifting Australia to a formidable total after the visitors lost the toss and were sent in to bat. 

Australia’s total was the biggest ever for a T20 international at Kingsmead, eclipsing the 4-218 posted by England against South Africa in 2020.

The late scratching of spinner Adam Zampa due to illness meant Australia fielded four debutants – Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short and late inclusion Tanveer Sangha.

The loss of Travis Head (six) off the third ball of the innings brought Marsh to the crease, and the first-time skipper went bang as Australia moved to 1-45 after just 2.3 overs.

Such was Marsh’s power, he slugged Lizaad Williams (3-44) out of the ground and into oncoming traffic in the fifth over.

Australia were in cruise control at 1-69 in the fifth over, but the loss of Short (20 off 11), Josh Inglis (1) and Marcus Stoinis (6) in quick succession resulted in the visitors slumping to 4-77.

David and Marsh combined for a 97-run partnership to steady the ship.

Marsh reached his half-century off just 22 balls, with David only needing 24.

David cracked Gerald Coetzee out of the ground in the 13th over, and South Africa needed something special to get rid of the Australian blaster.

The diminutive Temba Bavuma stepped up to the plate in the 16th over, producing a remarkable diving catch in the deep to send David packing.

Hardie (23 off 14 balls) chipped in for some handy late runs, but it was Marsh who was the hero, making a perfect start to his captaincy reign.

Australia entered the series without Pat Cummins (wrist), Mitchell Starc (groin), Steve Smith (wrist), Glenn Maxwell (ankle), Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green and David Warner for the series.

And when Zampa woke up with a head cold on the morning of match day, Australia were forced to rush in Sangha as their fourth debutant.

Cricket Australia said Zampa returned a negative test for COVID-19, and was expected to be available for game two on Friday.

The white-ball tour of South Africa is Australia’s next step of preparation ahead of October’s ODI World Cup in India.

South Africa have rested Quinton de Kock.Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada for the T20 series.

