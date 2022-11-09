AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daryl Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell (53no) top scored for New Zealand against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup semi-final. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Mitchell helps NZ fight back to 4-152

Scott Bailey November 9, 2022

A counter-attacking Daryl Mitchell half-century has helped New Zealand recover to a competitive 4-152 in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan.

After the Black Caps slumped to 3-59 at the halfway mark, Mitchell hit an unbeaten 53 off 35 balls in a 68-run fourth-wicket stand with Kane Williamson.

It was Mitchell in particular who lifted the tempo, helping take 14 runs off the 11th over from Shadab Khan to give New Zealand back some momentum.

He also hit a big six down the ground off the spinner later in the innings, with the leggie proving Pakistan’s most expensive bowler at the SCG.

Any hopes New Zealand had of setting an imposing target batting first were quickly scuppered by an on-song pace attack led by Shaheen Shah Afridi. 

Shaheen (2-24) put Pakistan on top from the opening over when he trapped the dangerous Finn Allen lbw for four, a ball after having an appeal overturned on review.

The left-armer also bowled Williamson for 46 with an off-pace ball when the New Zealand captain tried to ramp him, slowing the Black Caps’ momentum late.

New Zealand are in pursuit of their first limited-overs World Cup trophy after losing last year’s T20 final to Australia in Dubai.

Pakistan meanwhile are after their second T20 World Cup win after claiming victory back in 2008.

The winner of Wednesday night’s match will face off against the victor of the other semi-final between India and England in Sunday’s decider.

