Mitchell hit with breach notice over viral photo

The NRL has slapped Latrell Mitchell with a breach notice over the image that showed him in a room with a white powder.

The South Sydney superstar was sanctioned on Thursday for the image, which circulated on social media on Monday.

The picture shows Mitchell leaning over a table that had white powder on top of it.

“The particulars of the breach notice are that Mitchell featured in imagery … which depicted him acting in a manner which has brought the game into disrepute,” the NRL said in a statement.

“Mitchell has 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice.”

As per an agreement with the players’ union, the NRL refused to detail the proposed sanction until Mitchell had responded to the notice.

It is possible the Rabbitohs fullback could face a short ban and fine.

Mitchell is currently out injured with the Rabbitohs yet to officially decide if he will return from a foot complaint this season.

South Sydney officials confirmed on Monday the image was taken during Mitchell’s trip to Dubbo last weekend while on a personal appearance.

The breach notice is the latest incident in a rollercoaster year for Mitchell.

He earned the ire of the NRL in round two when he gave an expletive-laden post-match interview on radio, but escaped without any fine.

The 27-year-old was also suspended for three matches in April following a run of on-field incidents, during which time Jason Demetriou was axed as Souths coach.

But he rebounded to form in time to win back his State of Origin jersey, starring in his first game back for NSW since 2021 as part of the Blues’ big win in Melbourne.

He then missed the Origin decider when he suffered a foot injury days before the team was named, placing the rest of his season in doubt.

Mitchell has won support from former Sydney Roosters teammate Mitchell Pearce, who was adamant this week the NRL should also be searching for the person who leaked the image.

“I hope someone comes down hard on the person who’s filming these things,” Pearce said on the Half-Time podcast.

“It would be good to know what the laws are around this because it’s bullshit.

“You’d hope it’s not his mate, but whoever was in there and doing that stuff needs big repercussions.

“The game needs to find out who these people are and go hard on them.

“They should name and shame them because these people get away with murder and there’s no repercussions.”