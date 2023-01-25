AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Latrell Mitchell.
Having missed the 2022 edition, Latrell Mitchell will return for the NRL All Stars match in NZ. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Mitchell returns, Ponga out of All Stars

George Clarke January 25, 2023

Latrell Mitchell will make his return for the Indigenous All Stars next month as the first game in New Zealand looks set to be shorn of some of its biggest Maori stars.

Mitchell missed last year’s pre-season game with suspension, but will form part of an impressive Indigenous side which includes Brisbane’s Selwyn Cobbo, Canterbury winger Josh Addo-Carr and Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton in Rotorua on February 11.

The Maori outfit, however, will be short of some star power with Newcastle’s Kalyn Ponga unavailable for the third year running.

New Dolphins recruits Jesse and Kenny Bromwich aren’t included and Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is also absent.

Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been selected in the Maori side for the first time in his career and will link up with James Fisher-Harris, Nelson Asofa-Solomon, Joe Tapine and Jordan Riki in the pack.

The middle is where the Indigenous side may be found wanting with Andrew Fifita retiring last year and Reuben Cotter, David Fifita and Wade Graham all not selected.

But the game’s viability could be under threat due to the current wrangle between the NRL and the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) over the collective bargaining agreement.

Maori forward Riki claimed on Wednesday that players would consider withdrawing from the game if there had not been sufficient progress.

“I love to represent my culture, (it’s) always a big thing for me,” he said.

“I’m hoping it goes ahead but at the end of the day if it doesn’t I fully understand and back the players (union) – they’ve got my 100 per cent backing.”

The women’s game, which will form part of a double header, will be without Indigenous fullback Tamika Upton, who finished second in last year’s Dally M awards.

The winner of that award and the Golden Boot, Maori halfback Raecene McGregor, is out injured although sevens convert Gayle Broughton has been named in the squad.

Maori All Stars (Men): Jesse Arthars, Daejarn Asi, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Zach Dockar-Clay, James Fisher-Harris, Corey Harawira-Naera, Morgan Harper, Royce Hunt, Joseph Manu, Zane Musgrove, Briton Nikora, Hayze Perham, Adam Pompey, Jordan Rapana, Jordan Riki, Joseph Tapine, Starford Toa, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dylan Walker, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Indigenous All Stars (Men): Josh Addo-Carr, Bailey Butler, Selwyn Cobbo, Tyrell Fuimaono, J’maine Hopgood, Nicho Hynes, Ryan James, Josh Kerr, Ezra Mam, Latrell Mitchell, Shaquai Mitchell, Kierran Moseley, Brent Naden, Tyrone Peachey, Tyrell Sloan, Chris Smith, Will Smith, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Cody Walker, Jack Wighton

Maori All Stars (Women): Brooke Anderson, Destiny Brill, Gayle Broughton, Harata Butler, Kahu Cassidy, Kennedy Cherrington, Laikha Clarke, Zali Fay, Mya Hill-Moana, Olivia Kernick, Shannon Mato, Capri Paekau, Aaliyah Paki, Shanice Parker, Ashleigh Quinlan, Tiana Raftstrand-Smith,Jasmin Strange, Zahara Temara, Kailey Thompson, Amy Turner

Indigenous All Stars (Women): Essay Banu, Shaylee Bent, Jaime Chapman, Bree Chester, Kirra Dibb, Quincy Dodd, Taliah Fuimaono, Tallisha Harden, Caitlan Johnston, Keilee Joseph, Bobbi Law, Mia Middleton, Sareka Mooka, Jasmine Peters, Kaitlyn Phillips, Shaniah Power, Jada Taylor, Tahlulah Tillett.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.