Mitchell Starc’s change of focus behind Ashes success

Australia’s decision to let Mitchell Starc prioritise wickets over economy rates has paid dividends, with the left-armer believing it’s the reason behind his career-best Ashes series.

Tied down by Australia’s bid to restrict England’s scoring in the 2019 series, Starc played only one Test while constantly being overlooked throughout the series.

After again missing out on selection in the first Test of this year’s series, Starc has returned as Australia’s most threatening bowler at Lord’s and Headingley.

The 33-year-old’s 5-78 in the fourth-innings kept Australia in the match at Headingley on Sunday and took his record for the series to 13 wickets at 23.38.

Starc is now a lock for Australia’s attack at Old Trafford next week as they try and bounce back from the three-wicket loss at Leeds to wrap up the Ashes in Manchester.

“I said early doors that I wasn’t going to change the way I approach my cricket to fit in. I was going to stick to my strengths and I’ve done that this tour,” Starc said.

“There was a big (focus) on economy rates last time. We all bought into that and that was something that worked really for us to retain the Ashes then.

“It affected my approach certainly going back to Australia and losing some air speed. It took away from some of my strengths and some of the roles that I play in our attack.

“I wasn’t going to change that this time and if that meant I didn’t play, so be it. I was going to stick to my strengths and what I bring to the attack.”

At one point it was thought England’s BazBall approach might again cruel Starc on this tour given his reputation as Australia’s most expensive bowler.

It has been the opposite.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s best white-ball quicks, Starc has thrived on bowling against batters wanting to go after him.

He produced two of the best balls of the series at Lord’s to dismiss Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, and then backed it up with his big haul at Leeds.

“The way I go about my bowling doesn’t change too much, red ball, white ball, pink ball, I’m still going to try to attack and take wickets,” Starc said.

“They’re coming a bit harder, there are going to be some funky fields based on the way they’re playing their cricket.

“Naturally I’m slightly fuller than others, I hit the stumps a little bit more. There’s no surprises there, I’ve spoken about it before.

“But those naturally more attacking lengths particularly on these big squares can go for more runs. But if my strike-rate is down, I’m doing my job.”

Starc has also added a wobble-seam ball to his artillery, allowing him to nip the ball back either way off the English wickets in the same fashion Australia’s other quicks do.

“That’s helped develop my bowling I guess and not just be someone who can only swing it or bowl fast,” he said.